Smartmile Joins Curiosity Lab Ecosystem in Collaboration to Deploy Sustainable Last-Mile Delivery Services

The company builds 'smart' parcel lockers that work with all businesses and delivery services to centralize last-mile deliveries and reduce carbon emissions

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peachtree Corners – one of the nation's first smart cities powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G – today announced a collaboration with Smartmile, whose mission is to create neutral, sustainable and effective last-mile delivery services through parcel locker ecosystems. This collaboration brings Smartmile's delivery solutions to Peachtree Corners to evaluate if the American market would be suitable to launch their solutions in the United States.

Smartmile has an abstract technology that can run on all locker types and connect any partner system to the same lockers. With Smartmile, the last mile turns into a shared infrastructure with regained control over its footprint and collaborative processes. Multiple stakeholders own different parts of the service chain, from retailers’ warehouses to consumers’ doorsteps. Each part holds another responsibility in solving the last mile.

Smartmile's delivery ecosystem connects all last-mile stakeholders in the delivery space for an efficient and simplified experience. Their network of software-powered parcel lockers allows for all delivery companies, retailers, restaurants, couriers and more to have access to the same parcel ecosystem hubs. This simplified structure centralizes nearly all types of deliveries to create fewer stops and less failed deliveries, giving connected partners the opportunity to collaborate on future-proof sustainable solutions.

"Our last-mile delivery system is like no other in the world, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to use the Curiosity Lab as our first deployment location in the U.S. What makes us unique is the software behind our solution. Our future-oriented, flexible and scalable solution supports our belief in a truly sustainable future in last-mile delivery. Our team is excited to be expanding these solutions internationally," said Smartmile CTO Steffen Luippold. "Collaborating with the Curiosity Lab will allow our company to conduct research and experiments, to gain a deeper understanding of the American market, its core challenges and how to best adapt our solutions to fit the needs of U.S. couriers and customers."

Based in Finland and the Netherlands, Smartmile's deployment at Curiosity Lab and Peachtree Corners will be their first U.S.-based deployment. Curiosity Lab's real-world testing environment will serve as the proving ground for the company to develop and refine its solutions before fully launching into the U.S. This will also be an opportunity for the company to expand its courier and industry partners. Smartmile has current partnerships with companies including DHL, Lidl and more in Europe.

"With over 232 Smartmile hubs successfully deployed in Europe, we are excited to collaborate with Smartmile and to help bring their innovative last-mile delivery solutions to the U.S.," said Curiosity Lab Executive Director Brandon Branham. "Their solutions not only support the city's sustainability initiatives but also help to reduce delivery congestion, retailer overload and delivery times. As a smart city, we are always searching for companies and solutions that improve the daily lives of our residents, and we are looking forward to seeing the positive impact of Smartmile's solutions in Peachtree Corners."

Learn more about Smartmile's sustainable last-mile delivery solutions: https://smartmile.eu/.

About Smartmile

The Smartmile team of 25 internationals across two continents, builds ecosystems for delivery with parcel lockers at the core. Smartmile's goal is to be the global leader in operating shared delivery networks using their technology to create a last mile ecosystem benefitting all stakeholders, including the planet, and community they operate in.

Smartmile has an abstract technology that can run on all locker types and connect any partner system to the same lockers. With Smartmile, the last mile turns into a shared infrastructure with regained control over its footprint and collaborative processes. Multiple stakeholders own different parts of the service chain, from retailers' warehouses to consumers' doorsteps. Each part holds another responsibility in solving the last mile. Connected, these individual actions can transform a disconnected, high-emission, and costly last mile into a holistic ecological solution. Smartmile pushes its partners to focus less on re-designing single parts of the last mile and more on problem-solving as a connected ecosystem.

About the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia

As the heart of what is being called #SiliconOrchard in the metro-Atlanta region, Peachtree Corners is a vibrant municipality that's home to more than 45,000 residents, 45,000 jobs and an innovation hub that houses some of the world's most disruptive technology companies. As the United States' premier smart city powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G, Peachtree Corners serves as the model for how government and private industry can better collaborate to create a better future for society and business. From the world's first deployment of teleoperated e-scooters to fully autonomous shuttles being utilized by actual residents, and from a solar roadway to the largest electric vehicle fast-charging hub in the region, Peachtree Corners is where the most future-forward Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainable technologies come to life for the benefit of its citizens, and the world. For more information, visit http://www.peachtreecornersga.gov .

About Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners

Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled intelligent mobility and smart city living laboratory located in the southeastern United States near Atlanta, Georgia. Designed as a proving ground for IoT, mobility and smart city emerging technologies, the centerpiece of the lab is a three-mile public autonomous vehicle roadway leveraging cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technologies. Additional infrastructure includes intelligent traffic cameras and traffic signals, smart streetlights, the country's first "IoT Central Control Room" implemented in a city and a 25,000 square foot innovation center. Owned and operated by the City of Peachtree Corners, Curiosity Lab is one of North America's only real-world testing environments and is available for use free of charge. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com.

SOURCE Peachtree Corners