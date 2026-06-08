Smartpress Achieves EcoVadis Platinum, Among Top 1% in Industry

Online printer continues to raise the bar for sustainability and corporate social responsibility

CHANHASSEN, Minn., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial printer Smartpress.com and its parent company, The Bernard Group, have earned a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, the world's leading provider of business sustainability assessments. The achievement places them among the top 1% of companies evaluated globally and marks their fourth Platinum rating since 2020.

Their overall EcoVadis score increased from 82 to 89, with gains across Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.

"Maintaining a high rating positions us as an industry leader in an increasingly environmentally conscious market." Post this Smartpress has earned EcoVadis Platinum for the fourth time, ranking in the top 1% of companies evaluated. The achievement reflects improvements across four key areas including GRI-aligned CSR reporting, facility-wide data tracking and a strengthened supplier code of conduct.

A Commitment to Improvement

Smartpress strengthened its performance by aligning its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) reporting with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), amplifying their transparency and accountability. The company also implemented a supplier code of conduct, reinforcing environmental, labor and ethical standards throughout its supply chain.

Learn more about Smartpress' commitment to social responsibility: https://smartpress.com/pages/social-responsibility

"Achieving and keeping the EcoVadis Platinum sustainability rating is a core strategic objective that shows our commitment to CSR and environmental stewardship," said The Bernard Group Director of Corporate Social Responsibility Liesl Beck. "The assessment itself drives a cycle of continuous improvement by highlighting specific areas where we can grow."

Smartpress metrics that were audited and validated by EcoVadis:

Environment- emissions, energy use, chemical waste, recycling, water consumption, air pollution

Labor & Human Rights- employee engagement, benefits, 401(k) participation, training, safety

Ethics- anti-corruption and bribery, anti-competitive behavior

Sustainable Procurement- supplier code of conduct, participants in CSR assessments, corrective actions

"This high-level assessment revealed specific gaps and areas for growth, resulting in a strategic roadmap for long-term GRI alignment," Beck said. "Maintaining a high rating positions us as an industry leader and is essential to brand reputation and securing future business opportunities in an increasingly environmentally conscious market."

CSR is a big part of Smartpress' story. They are committed to being a force for good in the manufacturing industry and for the planet.

Learn more about Smartpress: https://smartpress.com/pages/about-us

About Smartpress

Smartpress is the leading commercial printer for business owners, nonprofits and marketing professionals across North America. Printing everything from booklets and brochures to signage, mailers and more, they operate on three foundational principles: Create premium quality print with world-class customer service and a commitment to social responsibility.

Smartpress leads the industry in achieving social and environmental milestones. They are 100% employee-owned, Scopes 1 and 2 carbon neutral and home to one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world.

https://smartpress.com/

SOURCE Smartpress