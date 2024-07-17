Smartpress Cements Sustainable Status with EcoVadis Platinum Rating

Online printer stays in top 1% for third year in a row

CHANHASSEN, Minn., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial printer Smartpress.com has achieved Platinum status with EcoVadis for the third year in a row. Along with their parent company, The Bernard Group, the carbon neutral printer retains its position in the top 1% of more than 130,000 companies rated across the globe.

A Platinum Printer



"Encompassing our values is a belief that we are hard-wired to work for something bigger than ourselves." Post this Online printer Smartpress maintains a robust environmental management system, sustainable procurement program and Carbon Disclosure Project reporting. Their mission is to lead the printing industry in minimizing its impact on the environment. The printer is 100% carbon neutral for Scopes 1 and 2 and boasts an extensive array of eco-friendly materials and packaging. Beyond their business printing services, Smartpress is also highly invested in community involvement and charitable giving.

EcoVadis evaluates how well organizations integrate the principles of corporate social responsibility (CSR) into their business operations and assesses performance in four areas: environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

Smartpress has consistently received high marks in all categories year over year, but particularly impressed in the environment category with a strong environmental policy and overall environmental management system.

See Smartpress' CSR strategy: https://smartpress.com/pages/social-responsibility

"Our Ecovadis Platinum status is a confirmation that we're walking the walk of sustainability. It's easy to talk about being sustainable, but the hard part is implementing impactful practices into everything we do," said Matt Hanson, CEO of The Bernard Group. "Platinum's a symbol of trust for our clients that our business practices are in line with our shared social responsibility goals."

Why is Platinum status important to Smartpress?

It boosts accountability and builds stronger relationships with their clients, who are looking for sustainability transparency.

Platinum gives the company a competitive advantage and solidifies them as an authority in printing and manufacturing.

It's a testament to the organization's commitment to continuously improving their sustainability performance.

"Encompassing our values is a belief that we are hard-wired to work for something bigger than ourselves," said Hanson. "This isn't a destination. Our work continues to bring new sustainable solutions to life as we continue to lead our industry."

See how they do it:

https://smartpress.com/blog/features/sustainable-solutions-eco-friendly-printing-step-by-step

About Smartpress

Smartpress is the premium commercial printer for creative agencies, graphic designers, nonprofits and marketing professionals across the U.S. and Canada. They operate on three foundational principles: Create premium quality print with world-class customer service and a commitment to social responsibility.

Smartpress has achieved numerous social and environmental milestones like EcoVadis Platinum and ISO 14001 certification. They are a 100% employee-owned company, Scopes 1 and 2 carbon neutral and home to one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world.

https://smartpress.com/

