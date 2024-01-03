Smartpress Demonstrates Commitment to Being a Force for Good

Online printer affirms social responsibility is a continued focus in 2024

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial printer Smartpress.com finished 2023 strong with a long list of charitable collaborations. Working with local and national organizations, the carbon neutral printer's approach to social responsibility is more robust than ever, with an eye on continuing existing partnerships and fostering new ones in 2024.

Smartpress and The Bernard Group strive to be a force for good in their local community. Their annual golf event raised more than $110,000, with 100% of the money going to charitable organizations. The employee-owned, carbon neutral company prioritizes environmental protection and social responsibility and will continue to support existing charitable relationships while expanding to new ones in 2024.
Along with their parent company, The Bernard Group (TBG), Smartpress supports organizations that focus on children, teens and women in their community. In 2023, they worked closely with Hope House, Haven Housing and People Reaching Out to People (PROP).

Hear from Smartpress' charitable partners: https://smartpress.com/blog/features/social-responsibility-in-business-spotlight-on-our-charitable-partners 

"It's important to us to be involved in the community in which we do business. Not only is it 'business for good,' but it gives our employees a chance to engage in volunteering opportunities that make a positive impact," said Liesl Beck, TBG's director of corporate social responsibility. "In 2024, we'll continue to build new relationships to further our impact on our community."

"TBG's commitment to social responsibility aligns seamlessly with our values, creating a synergy that propels our mission forward," said Hope House Executive Director Rodney Provart. "Their expertise in printing and marketing and their passionate commitment to supporting their communities has been instrumental to enhancing [our] brand and outreach strategy."

How did Smartpress and TBG make an impact in 2023?

  • Hope House: Provided financial support and event marketing collateral.
  • Haven Housing: Provided financial support to purchase trundle beds for shelter.
  • PROP: Provided financial support for food, hygiene and housing assistance.
  • They also worked with other organizations, including Launch Ministry, Feed My Starving Children, Operation Christmas Child, Dress for Success, Neighbors Inc. and more.

Learn more about Smartpress' comprehensive social responsibility strategy: https://smartpress.com/pages/social-responsibility

About Smartpress

Smartpress is the premium commercial printer for creative agencies, graphic designers, nonprofits and marketing professionals across the U.S. and Canada. They operate on three foundational principles: To create premium quality print with world-class customer service and a commitment to social responsibility.

Smartpress has achieved numerous social and environmental milestones like EcoVadis Platinum and ISO 14001 certification. They are a 100% employee-owned company, Scope 1 and 2 carbon neutral and home to one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world.
https://smartpress.com/

