Smartpress Drives Success in Employee Satisfaction & Engagement

Digital printer boasts scores out-performing other American manufacturers

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial printer Smartpress and their parent company, The Bernard Group, are revealing impressive employee-focused metrics that prove the manufacturer sets a high bar for engagement and participation. Based on employee feedback from their annual Gallup survey and other key metrics, their notable numbers highlight why the sustainable printer is an industry leader in more ways than one.

"It's important for our clients to understand the actions we take to be an amazing employer." Post this Gallup considers Smartpress' employee engagement rate to be double that of average U.S. companies. Metrics like having more women and a lower turnover rate than the American manufacturing workforce reflect the 100% employee-owned company's culture of being a force for good. They support their nearly 950 employees with extensive skills development and recognition programs, while making social responsibility a priority via eco-friendly operations and significant charitable partnerships.

"It's important for our clients to understand the actions we take to be an amazing employer," said The Bernard Group Vice President of Human Resources Jody O'Neil. "Customers want to do business with organizations that have a strong reputation in the market, act with integrity, deliver high-quality products and services and truly value their employees."

Measuring What Matters

As an ESOP, Smartpress is 100% employee-owned. They conduct an annual Gallup employee engagement survey, and in 2024, achieved an overall score of 4.21 out of 5.0 with an 89% participation rate. Survey results show that Gallup considers their engagement rate to be double that of average U.S. companies.

What other stats stood out?

Turnover rate is just 11% (compared to 40% for the American manufacturing workforce).

The amount of co-owners who are women is 26% higher than the overall American manufacturing workforce.

They maintain numerous programs for training, development, recognition, employee experience, charitable giving and environmental sustainability.

"We strive to wow our customers on a daily basis and do the same for our employees. They're the heart of our organization," said O'Neil.

About Smartpress

Smartpress is the premium commercial printer for creative agencies, graphic designers, nonprofits and marketing professionals across North America. They operate on three foundational principles: Create premium quality print with world-class customer service and a commitment to social responsibility.

Smartpress has achieved numerous social and environmental milestones like EcoVadis Platinum and ISO 14001 certification. They are a 100% employee-owned company, Scopes 1 and 2 carbon neutral and home to one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world.

