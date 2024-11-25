Smartpress Expands Production Capabilities with South Carolina Facility

New location expedites shipping to 1-2 days for East Coast states

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Online printer Smartpress.com is expanding its operations to an additional production facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. Strategically chosen to expedite shipping times, the new location will add 150 employees to the carbon neutral printer's 100% employee-owned business model.

"This expansion brings us strategically closer to our customers on the East Coast." Post this Smartpress' expansion into South Carolina was driven by the region’s dynamic population growth and talented workforce. With this new facility, the online printer will be able to accommodate faster shipping to the East Coast, ensuring their products reach nearly 75% of the U.S. via ground shipping in two days or less. Smartpress is committed to being part of Spartanburg County, knowing the local community will play a key role in the company's continued success and innovation in print production.

A Major Impact

Unique to the print industry, Smartpress offers a wide array of commercial printing services through an easy online platform and world-class customer service. With this new facility in South Carolina, they'll be able to accommodate one- to two-day ground shipping to states on the East Coast. It's an addition that ensures Smartpress products reach nearly 75% of the United States via ground shipping in two days or less.

Learn more about Smartpress: https://smartpress.com/pages/about-us

"Spartanburg County is an ideal location for adding production capacity to keep up with our customer demand," said Smartpress Vice President Matt Chapman. "As we continue to provide our customers with premium print and the best possible service, this expansion brings us strategically closer to our customers on the East Coast."

What has contributed to Smartpress' impressive growth?

They offer comprehensive commercial printing services that accommodate creative professionals, businesses and nonprofits, from small runs to bulk orders.

Their online ordering platform is straight-forward and easy to use with real-time price quotes and countless customization options.

They uphold three core values that resonate with customers and clients: premium quality print, world-class service and social and environmental responsibility.

"I'm excited about bringing Smartpress' culture to a fast-growing area with a talented workforce," said Chapman.

Join the Smartpress team: https://smartpress.com/pages/jobs

About Smartpress

Smartpress is the premium commercial printer for creative agencies, graphic designers, nonprofits and marketing professionals across North America. They operate on three foundational principles: Create premium quality print with world-class customer service and a commitment to social responsibility.

Smartpress has achieved numerous social and environmental milestones like EcoVadis Platinum and ISO 14001 certification. They are a 100% employee-owned company, Scopes 1 and 2 carbon neutral and home to one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world.

https://smartpress.com/

