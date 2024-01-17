Smartpress Marks Exponential Growth with Storefronts Print Portal

Online printer makes on-demand service a key focus for 2024

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial printer Smartpress.com revealed their Storefronts print portal contributed to their significant growth in 2023, with a 25% jump in Storefronts' revenue over last year. The online printer plans to make the innovative portal a key priority in 2024 with notable investments in both staffing and technology to expand its capabilities.

A Storefront is an enterprise solution that allows teams across an organization to download, personalize, print and fulfill branded assets to suit their specific franchise, retail space, personnel or office location. With an unprecedented 25% growth in Storefront revenue last year, Smartpress is prioritizing for 2024 a refreshed, mobile-friendly user experience and enhanced technological integrations.

Smartpress Storefronts make it easy for their clients to customize, print and distribute marketing collateral to multiple locations, providing total brand consistency across an organization. They're ideal for businesses that spend more than $50K on print annually.

Explore Storefronts: https://smartpress.com/pages/web-to-print-storefronts

Storefronts' impressive growth in 2023 was the result of multiple process improvements, from sales to support and the client experience as a whole.

"This was a true team effort and something we are all very proud of," said Client Services Director Nate Thompson. "Our clients consistently tell us how easy Storefronts are to use, and how they maximize efficiency by doing the heavy lifting that would otherwise be done manually. They also rave about the amazing people they work with at Smartpress - from responsiveness to personal touches."

What are Smartpress' 2024 Storefronts initiatives?

Refresh the portal theme: Simplify the custom layout process and improve the navigational experience.

Launch a mobile-friendly version: Make it easier for clients to use the portal's capabilities on the go.

Enhance integration: Implement single sign-on functionality and integrate third-party software for additional automations.

"We developed the software behind Storefronts, which means we're able to quickly drive improvements and enhancements based on what we're seeing and hearing from clients," said Thompson. "We have an amazing team of developers and software engineers, and 2024 will be an exciting year."

See a case study: https://smartpress.com/blog/features/smartpress-storefronts-build-a-full-service-print-management-solution

About Smartpress

Smartpress is the premium commercial printer for creative agencies, graphic designers, nonprofits and marketing professionals across the U.S. and Canada. They operate on three foundational principles: To create premium quality print with world-class customer service and a commitment to social responsibility.

Smartpress has achieved numerous social and environmental milestones like EcoVadis Platinum and ISO 14001 certification. They are a 100% employee-owned company, Scope 1 and 2 carbon neutral and home to one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world.

https://smartpress.com/

