Smartpress Marks Exponential Growth with Storefronts Print Portal

News provided by

Smartpress

17 Jan, 2024, 09:33 ET

Online printer makes on-demand service a key focus for 2024

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial printer Smartpress.com revealed their Storefronts print portal contributed to their significant growth in 2023, with a 25% jump in Storefronts' revenue over last year. The online printer plans to make the innovative portal a key priority in 2024 with notable investments in both staffing and technology to expand its capabilities.

Continue Reading
A Storefront is an enterprise solution that allows teams across an organization to download, personalize, print and fulfill branded assets to suit their specific franchise, retail space, personnel or office location. With an unprecedented 25% growth in Storefront revenue last year, Smartpress is prioritizing for 2024 a refreshed, mobile-friendly user experience and enhanced technological integrations.
A Storefront is an enterprise solution that allows teams across an organization to download, personalize, print and fulfill branded assets to suit their specific franchise, retail space, personnel or office location. With an unprecedented 25% growth in Storefront revenue last year, Smartpress is prioritizing for 2024 a refreshed, mobile-friendly user experience and enhanced technological integrations.

Smartpress Storefronts make it easy for their clients to customize, print and distribute marketing collateral to multiple locations, providing total brand consistency across an organization. They're ideal for businesses that spend more than $50K on print annually. 

Explore Storefronts: https://smartpress.com/pages/web-to-print-storefronts

Storefronts' impressive growth in 2023 was the result of multiple process improvements, from sales to support and the client experience as a whole.

"This was a true team effort and something we are all very proud of," said Client Services Director Nate Thompson. "Our clients consistently tell us how easy Storefronts are to use, and how they maximize efficiency by doing the heavy lifting that would otherwise be done manually. They also rave about the amazing people they work with at Smartpress - from responsiveness to personal touches."

What are Smartpress' 2024 Storefronts initiatives?

  • Refresh the portal theme: Simplify the custom layout process and improve the navigational experience.
  • Launch a mobile-friendly version: Make it easier for clients to use the portal's capabilities on the go.
  • Enhance integration: Implement single sign-on functionality and integrate third-party software for additional automations.

"We developed the software behind Storefronts, which means we're able to quickly drive improvements and enhancements based on what we're seeing and hearing from clients," said Thompson. "We have an amazing team of developers and software engineers, and 2024 will be an exciting year."

See a case study: https://smartpress.com/blog/features/smartpress-storefronts-build-a-full-service-print-management-solution

About Smartpress

Smartpress is the premium commercial printer for creative agencies, graphic designers, nonprofits and marketing professionals across the U.S. and Canada. They operate on three foundational principles: To create premium quality print with world-class customer service and a commitment to social responsibility.

Smartpress has achieved numerous social and environmental milestones like EcoVadis Platinum and ISO 14001 certification. They are a 100% employee-owned company, Scope 1 and 2 carbon neutral and home to one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world.
https://smartpress.com/

SOURCE Smartpress

Also from this source

Smartpress Demonstrates Commitment to Being a Force for Good

Smartpress Demonstrates Commitment to Being a Force for Good

Commercial printer Smartpress.com finished 2023 strong with a long list of charitable collaborations. Working with local and national organizations,...
Smartpress Implements Sustainable Packaging Practices

Smartpress Implements Sustainable Packaging Practices

Commercial printer Smartpress.com has implemented healthier packaging practices by replacing virgin plastic and virgin paper products with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.