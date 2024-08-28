Smartpress Upgrades House Sheet to High-Performing Symbol Freelife

Premium, sustainable paper replaces previous coated stocks

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial printer Smartpress.com revealed the newest addition to their sustainable paper selection with Symbol Freelife coated stock. An upgrade from their previous coated matte and coated gloss stocks, Symbol Freelife aligns perfectly with the online printer's mission to provide premium print products, world-class service and to do it all as sustainably as possible.

For a high-quality print shop like Smartpress, it's crucial to offer the finest materials. Symbol Freelife, their new coated stock, fits right in with their "premium or nothing" approach to custom printing. As an A-grade material, it's the highest grade of paper they've ever had, exhibiting excellent ink transfer and adhesion so content and imagery look clean, crisp and enviably vibrant. Symbol Freelife also meets Smartpress' strict eco-friendly standards.

Sourced from fellow EcoVadis Platinum manufacturer Fedrigoni, Symbol Freelife provides excellent print fidelity, which results in vibrant colors, sharp imagery and crisp text, all crucial elements for Smartpress' clientele who expect both superior quality and sustainability.

"Symbol Freelife combines high-quality aesthetics with eco-friendly properties, which helps back up our commitment to being a sustainable printer for our customers," said Jonathan Beck, Smartpress' director of print production. "One look, one touch, and you can tell it's the pinnacle of quality paper."

What makes Symbol Freelife superior?

It's triple blade coated, with each layer applied using a separate blade or coating unit, allowing for precise control over the coating's thickness and uniformity.

It has a very clean white point, which results in showcasing accurate skin tones and vibrant color.

Made with at least 40% recycled fibers and FSC certified cellulose, it's acid-free, elemental chlorine-free and absent of heavy metals.

It exhibits excellent ink transfer and adhesion, so content and imagery look clean and crisp.

There's a distinct feel and sheen difference between the matte and gloss stocks.

"Symbol Freelife is designed to be robust and withstand the demands of high-quality printing processes without compromising on appearance," said Beck. "We're confident this paper will enhance our customers' printed products and elevate their marketing potential."

About Smartpress

Smartpress is the premium commercial printer for creative agencies, graphic designers, nonprofits and marketing professionals across the U.S. and Canada. They operate on three foundational principles: Create premium quality print with world-class customer service and a commitment to social responsibility.

Smartpress has achieved numerous social and environmental milestones like EcoVadis Platinum and ISO 14001 certification. They are a 100% employee-owned company, Scopes 1 and 2 carbon neutral and home to one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world.

