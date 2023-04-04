SmartSimple Software Introduces Groundbreaking Supported Application Process: Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Level the Playing Field for Applicants and Simplify the Review Process for Grantmakers

TORONTO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSimple Software proudly unveils the groundbreaking Supported Application Process, an innovative AI-powered solution designed to revolutionize the grant application experience for both applicants and grantmakers. Powered by SmartSimple Cloud +AI, this cutting-edge approach provides AI-supported guidance to grant applicants and streamlines the application review process for grantmakers, making it more efficient and equitable.

Grantmakers often face the challenge of ensuring equitable access to their grant programs, given the possible disparities among potential grant applicants. Applicants without dedicated grant writers or limited resources may struggle to construct strong proposals, leading to otherwise suitable candidates being overlooked.

The Supported Application Process addresses these challenges by providing AI-powered assistance to grant applicants at critical stages of the application process. This includes guidance on structuring compelling proposals, developing better narratives, and creating a clear plan for project implementation and evaluation. This support is tailored to the specific program being applied for, enabling more applicants to submit high-quality proposals and increasing the likelihood of a positive funding decision.

"Our Supported Application Process offers a more equitable and accessible path to grant funding, ensuring that more applicants can compete fairly and effectively, ultimately contributing to the greater good," said Eric Lauer, SmartSimple Software Co-Founder, and CEO.

For grantmakers, the Supported Application Process promotes equitability and inclusivity among applicants and creates a more diverse applicant pool. It also streamlines the application review process, allowing grantmakers to develop stronger partnerships with grantees and better measure the impact of funded projects. By harnessing the power of AI, SmartSimple Cloud +AI offers innovative solutions that transform the grant application and review process, making it more efficient, equitable, and impactful for all stakeholders.

The Supported Application Process is a shining example of how SmartSimple Cloud +AI is revolutionizing the grant management lifecycle for applicants and granting organizations alike. Contact us to discover more about SmartSimple Cloud +AI and the Supported Application Process.

About SmartSimple Software

SmartSimple Software provides a comprehensive platform to manage critical operational processes including grants management software, research grants management, scholarship management, and corporate giving. Our innovative solutions leverage the latest technologies to help organizations around the world achieve their missions. With over 20 years of experience, SmartSimple is a trusted partner for some of the world's largest foundations, Fortune 500 companies, and governments. To learn more about SmartSimple, visit www.smartsimple.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

