SmartTest™ Automation Improves Internet of Things (IoT) Device Testing

While estimates vary, most experts agree that the number of interconnected IoT devices is growing exponentially each year. To ensure these devices can connect seamlessly and work together, design and test engineers across markets from automotive to healthcare, and from consumer electronics to enterprise devices, need to perform thorough robustness and interoperability testing. This type of testing can improve product reliability, stability, data-integrity and security. Many IoT device manufacturers do not have these testing capabilities, and some find outsourced testing services to be cost prohibitive. Frontline Test Services has been one of the best sources for interoperability testing, consulting, and training services for Bluetooth, 5G, Wi-Fi, USB, ZigBee, Matter and other connecting technologies. Now, with the adoption of SmartTest automated testing, testing is better and more affordable.

By incorporating artificial intelligence, machine learning and smart robotics, as well as a multitude of interfaces to the devices-under-test, Frontline Test Services' SmartTest automation system provides faster and consistent testing when compared with manual robustness and interoperability testing. Nick Kriczky, Vice President of Services at Teledyne LeCroy commented, "A person can test a Bluetooth connection by dropping and re-establishing the connection 10, 20, maybe even 30 times as part of a test routine. With SmartTest automation, we could drop and reconnect all night – perhaps thousands of times. It's a much more robust approach to testing. Combined with Frontline Test Services' expert-level testing and analysis, the SmartTest automation system can speed up test cycles from years to just days. In real terms, this allows IoT device manufacturers to be more effective using their testing budget, cut down on technical support and update releases and deliver the best quality product to their customers." The repeatable and rigorous testing available from Frontline Test Services allows engineers to uncover critical and hard-to-find issues within their IoT device designs and implementations. Using SmartTest testing ensures quicker and more efficient test cycles, lowers manufacturing and development costs, reduces time to market, and helps improve customer satisfaction of tested products.

Frontline Test Services offers consultancy and interoperability services to help in all stages of the product lifecycle, from specification to market launch and beyond. Our global dedicated test labs for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, and phone projection technologies (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) help to minimize field issues, lower development costs, and speed time to market with products that you can feel confident will deliver a superior user experience.

Availability

The Frontline Test Services' SmartTest Automation system is now available. For additional information, contact Teledyne LeCroy at 1-800-5LeCroy (1-800-553-2769) or [email protected] or visit Teledyne LeCroy's Frontline web site at https://teledynelecroy.com/services/frontline.aspx

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

© 2022 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice.

Technical contact: Director Services – Karim Sharf +44 1482 306 670 Customer contact: Teledyne LeCroy PSG Customer Care Center 800-909-7211 Website: http://teledynelecroy.com/



SOURCE Teledyne LeCroy