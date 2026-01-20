SMArtX Advisory Solutions Expands Manager Marketplace with Investment Strategies from 22 Leading Asset Management Firms

New investment products and fund research are available on the Manager Marketplace.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in managed accounts technology, has announced the addition of new investment strategies from 22 leading asset management firms to its Manager Marketplace. The firm's Manager Marketplace now partners with 388 distinguished asset management firms offering 2,668 investment strategies. Additionally, this includes research on 39 individually listed mutual funds, ETFs, and ticker-traded alternatives.

Hunter Hager, Head of Asset Manager Solutions at SMArtX, said, "SMArtX is kicking off the new year with new products available on the manager marketplace. These help to expand our offerings and provide advisors with a comprehensive and diverse marketplace to meet their specific needs."

New strategies available:

EFG Asset Management EFG New Capital US Large Cap Growth EFG New Capital Concentrated Mid Cap Growth

Ninety One Global Franchise ADR International Franchise ADR

PGIM Custom Harvest U.S. Equity Plus U.S. Equity Plus 50% Hedged

Zacks Investment Management + All Equity



New fund profiles available for research:

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF - LODI AAM/HIMCO Short Duration Fund Class I - ASDIX

ARS Investment Partners ARS Core Equity Portfolio ETF - ACEP ARS Focused Opportunities Strategy ETF - AFOS

Bitwise Asset Management Bitcoin ETF - BITB Crypto Industry Innovators ETF - BITQ

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF - COM

Kensington Asset Management Hedged Premium Income ETF - KHPI

Main Management BuyWrite ETF - BUYW International ETF - INTL Sector Rotation ETF - SECT Thematic Innovation ETF - TMAT

Measured Risk Portfolios MRP SynthEquity™ ETF - SNTH

Modern Capital Tactical Income Fund Class A - MCTOX Tactical Income Fund Class I - MCTDX

Overlay Shares ETFs by Liquid Strategies Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF - OVB Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF - OVLH Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF - OVL Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF - OVM Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF - OVT

Pender Capital Management Real Estate Credit Fund Class I - PNDRX

Private Capital Management PCM Value Fund - VFPIX

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Enhanced Equity Income ETF - DIVP

Shelton Capital Management Equity Premium Income ETF - SEPI

Stance Capital Sustainable Beta ETF - CHGX

Stone Ridge Asset Management Diversified Alternatives Fund - SRDAX

The Leuthold Group Core ETF - LCR Select Industries ETF - LST

Third Avenue Management International Real Estate Value Fund Class B - REIZX International Real Estate Value Fund Class I - REIFX Real Estate Value Fund Class B - TARZX Real Estate Value Fund Class I - TAREX Small-Cap Value Fund Class B - TASZX Small-Cap Value Fund Class I - TASCX Value Fund Class B - TAVZX Value Fund Class I - TAVFX

Waycross Partners Focused Core Equity Fund Class I - WAYFX



For more information, visit SMArtX Manager Profiles to download our latest Manager Profiles to explore the 2,668 strategies offered by our 388 distinguished asset management firms.

