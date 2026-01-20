SMArtX Advisory Solutions Expands Manager Marketplace with Investment Strategies from 22 Leading Asset Management Firms

News provided bySMArtX Advisory Solutions
Jan 20, 2026, 13:32 ET
New investment products and fund research are available on the Manager Marketplace.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in managed accounts technology, has announced the addition of new investment strategies from 22 leading asset management firms to its Manager Marketplace. The firm's Manager Marketplace now partners with 388 distinguished asset management firms offering 2,668 investment strategies. Additionally, this includes research on 39 individually listed mutual funds, ETFs, and ticker-traded alternatives.
Hunter Hager, Head of Asset Manager Solutions at SMArtX, said, "SMArtX is kicking off the new year with new products available on the manager marketplace. These help to expand our offerings and provide advisors with a comprehensive and diverse marketplace to meet their specific needs."
New strategies available:
- EFG Asset Management
- EFG New Capital US Large Cap Growth
- EFG New Capital Concentrated Mid Cap Growth
- Ninety One
- Global Franchise ADR
- International Franchise ADR
- PGIM Custom Harvest
- U.S. Equity Plus
- U.S. Equity Plus 50% Hedged
- Zacks Investment Management
- + All Equity
New fund profiles available for research:
- Advisors Asset Management, Inc.
- AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF - LODI
- AAM/HIMCO Short Duration Fund Class I - ASDIX
- ARS Investment Partners
- ARS Core Equity Portfolio ETF - ACEP
- ARS Focused Opportunities Strategy ETF - AFOS
- Bitwise Asset Management
- Bitcoin ETF - BITB
- Crypto Industry Innovators ETF - BITQ
- Direxion
- Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF - COM
- Kensington Asset Management
- Hedged Premium Income ETF - KHPI
- Main Management
- BuyWrite ETF - BUYW
- International ETF - INTL
- Sector Rotation ETF - SECT
- Thematic Innovation ETF - TMAT
- Measured Risk Portfolios
- MRP SynthEquity™ ETF - SNTH
- Modern Capital
- Tactical Income Fund Class A - MCTOX
- Tactical Income Fund Class I - MCTDX
- Overlay Shares ETFs by Liquid Strategies
- Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF - OVB
- Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF - OVLH
- Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF - OVL
- Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF - OVM
- Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF - OVT
- Pender Capital Management
- Real Estate Credit Fund Class I - PNDRX
- Private Capital Management
- PCM Value Fund - VFPIX
- Schafer Cullen Capital Management
- Enhanced Equity Income ETF - DIVP
- Shelton Capital Management
- Equity Premium Income ETF - SEPI
- Stance Capital
- Sustainable Beta ETF - CHGX
- Stone Ridge Asset Management
- Diversified Alternatives Fund - SRDAX
- The Leuthold Group
- Core ETF - LCR
- Select Industries ETF - LST
- Third Avenue Management
- International Real Estate Value Fund Class B - REIZX
- International Real Estate Value Fund Class I - REIFX
- Real Estate Value Fund Class B - TARZX
- Real Estate Value Fund Class I - TAREX
- Small-Cap Value Fund Class B - TASZX
- Small-Cap Value Fund Class I - TASCX
- Value Fund Class B - TAVZX
- Value Fund Class I - TAVFX
- Waycross Partners
- Focused Core Equity Fund Class I - WAYFX
For more information, visit SMArtX Manager Profiles to download our latest Manager Profiles to explore the 2,668 strategies offered by our 388 distinguished asset management firms.
About SMArtX Advisory Solutions
SMArtX Advisory Solutions delivers award-winning UMA technology through an API-first, cloud-native platform with modular, microservices architecture. Serving RIAs, asset managers, custodians, and FinTech firms, SMArtX automates trading, billing, and investment distribution. Available as standalone or integrated solutions, our scalable technology optimizes operations, drives growth, and modernizes managed accounts infrastructure.
