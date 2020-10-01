SMArtX Advisory Solutions Adds Investing Heavyweights to Managed Accounts Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform (TAMP), continues to expand its roster of available investment strategies with the addition of industry stalwarts Fidelity Institutional Asset Management, Northern Trust Investments, and Vanguard Group. Collectively, SMArtX is adding over 60 investment strategies across a broad range of asset classes, available immediately.

Institutional demand for SMArtX's managed accounts technology has seen a significant uptick on the heels of winning a WealthManagement.Com Wealthie Award and the recent addition of industry leaders American Portfolios Advisors and Thrivent Advisor Network (TAN). The SMArtX platform, with its modular structure and flexibility, seamlessly integrates new strategies and investment management solutions at scale for broad distribution or a custom- defined subset of advisors.

"SMArtX is honored to add these industry heavyweights to the SMArtX platform," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "Fidelity, Northern Trust, and Vanguard represent best-in-class, institutional caliber money managers. With the election just weeks away, we expect accelerated demand for their strategies to help advisors stay the course through a disciplined, low-cost, and long-term approach to investment management."

The pandemic has also highlighted the need for SMArtX's technology as a value add to strategies on the platform as it provides for automated, real-time trading functionality, greatly reducing the performance dispersion between model portfolios and client accounts. Furthermore, unparalleled access to traditional, alternative, and direct indexing strategies in a unified managed account structure enable a full range of investment products and a diverse, comprehensive array of third party investment strategies all in one account.

The growth in the use of TAMPs, spurred by financial technology innovation, has brought them to the forefront of product distribution, particularly in recent months as the industry has seen a shift into a virtual sales model.

"Coming from Northern Trust, where innovation is the cultural norm to meeting business challenges head on, it made perfect sense to add their strategies onto SMArtX," said Jonathan Pincus, President and COO. "We are excited to welcome these distinguished firms to SMArtX as an enterprise gateway to the future of real-time execution and the next evolution of managed accounts technology."

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is the next generation managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform and the only platform to seamlessly offer traditional, alternative, and passive direct index strategies in a unified managed account structure. The firm also licenses its proprietary managed accounts technology to replace help firms replace legacy technology and power several investment platforms for RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more about SMArtX Advisory Solutions at www.smartxadvisory.com.

