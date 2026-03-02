SMArtX Advisory Solutions Releases Q1 2026 Select List

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions, a leader in managed account technology, today announced the release of its Q1 2026 Select List. This quarter's list reflects an analysis of strategies that have shown exceptional ability to navigate a diverse market environment.

Beginning with the Q1 2026 Select List and applied on a go-forward basis, SMArtX has implemented enhancements designed to recognize a broader range of top-performing strategies while maintaining the integrity and scale of the list.

The firm-level assets under management (AUM) threshold has been adjusted from $500 million to $250 million, expanding eligibility to include a wider range of managers. Additionally, a quantitative x-score cap of 1.10 has been introduced within each peer group. Strategies with a score below 1.10 remain eligible for ranking, while those at or above the cap are excluded. All other eligibility requirements remain unchanged.

The SMArtX Select List is the product of a proprietary quantitatively driven screening process designed to identify strategies that have the highest probability of generating excess return over an assigned benchmark per unit of downside risk. The Select List employs four quantitative metrics to assess strategies, including Excess Return, Risk/Return Asymmetry, Active Tail Risk, and Return Consistency.

"Advisors and their clients need an unbiased framework to review and identify investment products that are likely to increase the chances of capturing strong risk adjusted returns into the future. The select list is designed to be that solution." Pascal Roduit, Chief Investment Strategist.

Q1 2026 Select List Highlights

The Q1 2026 Select List features 48 strategies earning Gold status and 57 strategies receiving Silver status across 33 categories. This curated list of 105 strategies this quarter acts as a vital tool for advisors, simplifying the selection process from the expansive universe of over 2,500 strategies offered on the SMArtX platform.

The complete Q1 2026 Select List is now available and can be accessed here. Download Select List

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions delivers award-winning UMA technology through an API-first, cloud-native platform with modular, microservices architecture. Serving RIAs, asset managers, custodians, and FinTech firms, SMArtX automates trading, billing, and investment distribution. Available as standalone or integrated solutions, our scalable technology optimizes operations, drives growth, and modernizes managed accounts infrastructure.

SOURCE SMArtX Advisory Solutions