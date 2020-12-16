SMArtX Advisory Solutions Announces 2021 Virtual Awards for Platform Strategies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform (TAMP), today announced the inaugural SMArtX 2021 Virtual Awards. The awards will be live streamed on February 10, 2021. The awards are brought to you by our platinum sponsors BlackRock, Inc., Franklin Templeton, Northern Trust, and Russell Investments.

The SMArtX 2021 Virtual Awards will recognize asset management excellence and outstanding performance across long only, alternative, and direct index strategies on the SMArtX UMA Platform. A total of 16 awards will be presented across six different categories, selected by data reporting and analysis, from a potential pool of approximately 720 strategies:

Best Performing Market Cap Best Performing Direct Index Best Statistical Strategies Best Alternative Strategies Best Performance by Broad Category Best Overall Performers

"Financial advisors achieve their best outcomes when powered by an innovative and tactical approach to asset allocation," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "Now more than ever, we applaud our best-in-class investment managers for pivoting their strategies while delivering alpha to advisors, amid the growing uncertainty caused by the pandemic. SMArtX 2021 Virtual Awards will now showcase their commitment to excellence for all to see."

To qualify for inclusion in the SMArtX 2021 Virtual Awards, asset management firms and their investment strategies must be fully integrated on the SMArtX platform with audited return streams for a period at least three years, by December 31, 2020. In addition, investment strategies must meet all the basic requirements for broad distribution, pass an extensive due diligence process, and satisfy the criteria for each specific award.

SMArtX will compile the list of nominees in each category, with the final winners determined once data and trade settlement are complete. A full list of categories and awards can be found https://www.smartxadvisory.com/virtual-awards-2021.

"The UMA industry is no longer defined exclusively by traditional long only strategies," said Jonathan Pincus, President and COO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "SMArtX's innovative technology opens the door to institutional strategies typically only accessed with high minimums and lock up periods. This flexibility provides investors with the ability to access differentiated long/short trading methodologies, as well as access to diverse asset classes including cryptocurrencies."

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is the next generation managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform and the only platform to seamlessly offer traditional, alternative, and passive direct index strategies in a unified managed account structure. The firm also licenses its proprietary managed accounts technology to replace help firms replace legacy technology and power several investment platforms for RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more about SMArtX Advisory Solutions at www.smartxadvisory.com

