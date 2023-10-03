SMArtX Advisory Solutions Enhances New SMArtY Platform with Two More Asset Management Firms

SMArtY, the Manager-Sponsored Strategist Platform, Launched September 28th

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in managed accounts technology, today announced Fidelity Investments and Invesco will make their investment strategies accessible through the new SMArtY platform. The strategies will be available immediately on SMArtY, joining Russell Investments as the first three asset management firms to be part of the SMArtY platform.

Fidelity Investments will offer its suite of Target Allocation, Target Risk Blended, and Target Allocation Tax-Aware model portfolios through the SMArtY platform. Invesco will provide access to its Dynamic Active/Passive and Strategic Active/Passive Tax-Aware model portfolios, offering advisors a wide range of investment solutions. Both firms will also offer custom, white-label investment solutions to SMArtY advisors seeking a distinct product suite for their clients.

"We are honored to work with Fidelity Investments and Invesco to bring their strategies to the SMArtY platform," said Jonathan Pincus, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "Their diverse range of strategies will empower SMArtY clients with an extensive array of investment solutions, all underpinned by robust portfolio management and research teams."

SMArtY exemplifies SMArtX Advisory Solutions' pioneering managed accounts technology, designed to empower fee-conscious advisors with a host of turnkey asset management platform features seamlessly integrated within a unified managed account. The manager-sponsored strategist structure eliminates the hefty price tag typically associated with traditional wealth management platforms, enabling access to a wealth of tools that may have been financially out of reach for some financial planners, wrap-fee providers, and individual RIAs.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions
SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider.  SMArtX Advisory Solutions licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology.  Our API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients tailored managed accounts solutions catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX Advisory Solutions also offers off-the-shelf turnkey asset management platforms, the SMArtX and SMArtY TAMPs, for advisors seeking a modern asset management platform.   Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2023. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Separately Managed Accounts are offered by Invesco Advisers, Inc. and Invesco Managed Accounts. These affiliated investment advisers provide investment advisory services and do not sell securities. Both of these entities are indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Invesco Ltd.

About Fidelity Investments
Fidelity Investments is an independent company, unaffiliated with SMArtX. Fidelity Investments is a service provider to SMArtX.

There is no form of legal partnership, agency affiliation, or similar relationship between your financial advisor and Fidelity Investments, nor is such a relationship created or implied by the information herein. Fidelity Investments has not been involved with the preparation of the content supplied by SMArtX and does not guarantee, or assume any responsibility for, its content.

Fidelity Investments is a registered trademark of FMR LLC.

Fidelity Investments provides clearing, custody or other brokerage services through National Financial Services LLC or Fiedlity Brokerage Services LLC, Members NYSE, SIPC.

