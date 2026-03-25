SMArtX and Milemarker Transform Data Into Personalized Advisor Experiences

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading provider of managed account technology, today announced a strategic integration with Milemarker, a specialist in custom advisor dashboards. The collaboration turns SMArtX's sleeve-level data into actionable insights, enabling advisory firms to deliver smarter, faster, and more personalized client experiences at scale.

"Milemarker turns data into action," said Aaron Wormus, CTO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "This integration demonstrates how combining our sleeve-level data with Milemarker's expertise empowers advisors to make better decisions, strengthen client relationships, and drive measurable growth."

Through the integration, Milemarker transforms SMArtX's standardized data into custom dashboards and workflows. Advisors gain real-time insights to help optimize portfolios, make faster decisions, and tailor client interactions within their firm's own digital ecosystem. Integrations that once took weeks can now be completed in days, accelerating time-to-value for both firms and clients.

Milemarker Co-Founder and CEO, Jud Mackrill, shares, "Advisors shouldn't have to leave their home office console to get the full power of SMArtX. This integration puts sleeve-level data right where firms already work — inside the dashboards, workflows, and compliance tools they use every day. That's how you drive real adoption."

By connecting SMArtX's robust data with Milemarker's digital experience capabilities, firms gain a seamless, data-driven advisor ecosystem, turning complex information into a lasting competitive advantage.

About Milemarker

Milemarker is data infrastructure for wealth management. One platform. 130+ integrations. Built on Snowflake. It pulls your custodian data, portfolio systems, CRMs, and planning tools into one place — then layers on automation and AI so advisors spend less time on data and more time on clients. Visit milemarker.co.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning provider of unified managed accounts (UMA) technology, delivering an API-first, cloud-native platform built on a modular, microservices architecture. This flexible design allows firms to configure solutions to meet their unique needs.

Serving institutional asset managers, registered investment advisors (RIAs), financial technology companies, and custodians, SMArtX offers scalable solutions for managed account and rep directed trading, client account billing, and investment product distribution. SMArtX's technology solutions enhance operational efficiency by automating workflows and simplifying daily client account management.

SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms seeking to build, configure, or modernize their managed accounts infrastructure. Whether deployed as a standalone solution or integrated into an existing system, SMArtX empowers firms with technology to optimize operations and drive growth.

As a trusted partner to RIAs, broker-dealers, asset managers, custodians, and FinTech firms, SMArtX delivers cutting-edge, scalable solutions that enhance efficiency and support business success.

SOURCE SMArtX Advisory Solutions