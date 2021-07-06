SMArtX Advisory Solutions Expands OCIO Services with Launch of Proprietary Asset Allocation Strategies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), today announced the launch of its proprietary outsourced chief investment officer ('OCIO') ETF Target Allocation Strategies. The seven strategies represent a combination of equity/fixed income allocations, ranging from 0/100 to 100/00.

The strategies – actively managed by SMArtX's Chief Investment Strategist, Pascal Roduit – are an extension of SMArtX's OCIO services. They consist of a range of risk-based portfolios using a combination of tax efficient and low-cost domestic and international ETFs, offered from multiple ETF providers with strong companies behind them. SMArtX OCIO ETF Target Allocation Strategies are designed to deliver actively managed, tax efficient portfolios to investors with an absolute return bias.

These OCIO ETF Target Allocation strategies are exclusively offered through the SMArtX TAMP to financial advisors and will be made available to RIAs, independent broker-dealers, banks, trusts, and asset managers currently powering their own proprietary TAMPs with SMArtX UMA technology.

"SMArtX OCIO ETF Target Allocation Strategies equalizes the playing field for RIAs by providing financial advisors and smaller firms with access to OCIO strategies at a fraction of the price," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "These strategies leverage the distinct advantages of outsourced CIO services including economies of scale, speed and results. You better believe they're here to help advisors compete and win business because of it."

SMArtX's OCIO ETF Target Allocation Strategies provide a product-agnostic, turnkey portfolio solution based on a proprietary downside risk driven portfolio construction process known as RADAR (Risk Appraisal Drives Absolute Return). Over the last 3 years, RADAR has been the engine behind the successful SMArtX OCIO Target Allocation Models program, which is part of the SMArtX OCIO services offered to clients.

"SMArtX has experienced rising demand for custom portfolio construction and risk management services," said Jonathan Pincus, President & COO of SMArtX. "These new strategies, created and managed by an OCIO with decades of experience and governance, transcends traditional industry conventions in favor of a solution that scales. Now firms of all sizes can reap the incremental rewards of using our OCIO services."

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is the next generation managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform and the only platform to seamlessly offer traditional, alternative, and passive direct index strategies in a unified managed account structure. The firm also licenses its proprietary managed accounts technology to help firms replace legacy technology and power several investment platforms for RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers.

For additional information about SMArtX OCIO services, please visit https://www.smartxadvisory.com/ocio-2/.

