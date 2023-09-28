SMArtX Advisory Solutions Launches SMArtY, the Manager-Sponsored Strategist Platform

News provided by

SMArtX Advisory Solutions

28 Sep, 2023, 05:58 ET

Russell Investments is the First to Offer Strategies Through SMArtY, with More Firms Being Added Next Week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in managed accounts technology, today launched SMArtY, the highly anticipated manager-sponsored strategist platform. The platform is built utilizing SMArtX's award-winning managed accounts technology. SMArtY is designed to deliver a turnkey, cost-effective managed accounts platform focused on world-class asset managers, automated investment management workflows, and tax efficient account administration with asset managers offsetting the platform fee.

The SMArtY platform is another demonstration of SMArtX Advisory Solutions' innovative managed accounts technology that powers several investment solutions throughout the industry. This multi-custodial, advisor-facing platform enables advisors to easily source strategies, build portfolios, and administrate client accounts with tax-efficiency, knowing portfolios are rebalanced and updated with continuous intraday trading. As a result of its manager-sponsored structure, SMArtY opens the door to a multitude of capabilities that were once unaffordable for some financial planners, wrap-fee providers, and independent RIAs.

"The launch of the SMArtY platform showcases another instance of SMArtX's managed accounts technology creating a solution to solve advisor challenges. In this case, we are catering to firms looking to cost-effectively outsource their trading and investment management so they can focus resources on their core value-add," said Jonathan Pincus, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "We are proud to celebrate this day with our collaborators Russell Investments, who have supported our idea from the beginning through to realization."

Discover how SMArtY is reshaping the future of wealth management here.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions
SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider. SMArtX Advisory Solutions licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology. Our API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients tailored managed accounts solutions catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX Advisory Solutions also offers off-the-shelf turnkey asset management platforms, SMArtX and SMArtY, for advisors seeking a modern asset management platform. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

