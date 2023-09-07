SMArtX Advisory Solutions' Manager Marketplace Welcomes GW&K Investment Management

SMArtX Advisory Solutions

07 Sep, 2023, 05:58 ET

GW&K Investment Management Joins Platform as Loomis Sayles & Company and Northern Trust Investments Expand Presence

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), is excited to announce the addition of ten investment strategies from esteemed investment management firms GW&K Investment Management, Loomis Sayles & Company, and Northern Trust Investments. The platform now features 1,242 strategies from 296 asset management firms.

GW&K Investment Management debuts on the SMArtX platform, introducing a dynamic combination of fixed income and equity strategies, while Loomis Sayles & Company and Northern Trust Investments, Inc. are amplifying their existing presence within the SMArtX model marketplace. Loomis Sayles has added their Large Cap Growth model strategy and Northern Trust Investments has introduced their set of Diversified Strategist Portfolios.

"SMArtX's commitment to constructing a robust distribution platform for asset managers is a key element to delivering an innovative, cutting-edge managed accounts solution to our clients," remarked Jonathan Pincus, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "We are proud that such respected firms continue to join and expand their footprint within our platform."

The full list of new strategies includes:

  • GW&K Investment Management
    • 2-8 Year Active Municipal Bond
    • Equity Dividend Plus
    • Intermediate Municipal Bond
  • Loomis Sayles & Company
    • Large Cap Growth
  • Northern Trust Investments
    • DSP Income
    • DSP Income w/ Moderate Growth
    • DSP Growth w/ Income
    • DSP Growth w/ Enhanced Income
    • DSP Growth w/ Moderate Income
    • DSP Maximum Growth

SMArtX's ongoing expansion is driven by several manifestations of its cutting-edge technology: tailor-made UMA technology solutions delivered through APIs catering to the demands of large enterprises and RIA platforms; custom platforms designed to cater to hybrid broker-dealers; and an off-the-shelf TAMP offering for individual RIAs.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning unified managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP').  SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts.   SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution.  SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

SOURCE SMArtX Advisory Solutions

