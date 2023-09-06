SMArtX Advisory Solutions Welcomes David Pologe as New Executive Vice President of Sales

Industry Veteran Will Focus Firm Efforts on Delivering its Enterprise Managed Accounts Technology

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX Turnkey Asset Management Platform ('TAMP'), today announced the appointment of David Pologe as the company's new Executive Vice President of Sales. Mr. Pologe brings a deep history of sales experience from his previous experience at AssetMark and UBS Global Asset Management to help lead the SMArtX sales effort and specifically maximize opportunities in enterprise managed accounts channels.  David will report directly to the new CEO of SMArtX, Jonathan Pincus.

David Pologe comes to SMArtX Advisory Solutions with a distinguished career spanning over three decades, during which he has consistently demonstrated his prowess in sales leadership and strategic planning. His deep understanding of the financial industry, combined with a proven track record of driving growth, make him an invaluable addition to the SMArtX team.

"I am excited to join the SMArtX Advisory Solutions team and contribute to the company's ongoing success," said David Pologe. "SMArtX has already established itself as an innovative force in the financial technology space, and I am eager to work alongside the talented team to further elevate our offerings and expand our market reach."

In his new role as Executive Vice President of Sales, Mr. Pologe's primary focus will be to lead the sales team, streamline the sales process, and drive enterprise growth. His strategic vision and deep understanding of the industry landscape will play a pivotal role in shaping SMArtX's future sales initiatives. Mr. Pologe's expertise will also be instrumental in building out the enterprise sales channel, aligning with SMArtX's commitment to providing clients with cutting-edge solutions tailored to their specific needs.

"We are delighted to welcome David Pologe to SMArtX Advisory Solutions as our Executive Vice President of Sales," said Jonathan Pincus, CEO. "David's exceptional background and industry insight will undoubtedly strengthen our position in the market and help us achieve our growth objectives. His strategic acumen and leadership skills will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and excellence in the financial technology sector."

The appointment of David Pologe reflects SMArtX Advisory Solutions' dedication to assembling a team of industry experts to deliver unparalleled solutions and services to its clients.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions
SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning unified managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP').  SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts.   SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution.  Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

