SMArtX TAMP Continues to Expand Manager Marketplace with 35 Additional Strategies

Candriam, JAG Capital Management, and Thornburg Investment Management Join SMArtX Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions, a leading innovator in managed accounts technology, today announced 35 strategies from 10 leading asset management firms joined the SMArtX TAMP manager marketplace. Candriam, JAG Capital Management, and Thornburg Investment Management are now offering a total of 17 strategies across international ADR, US equity, and municipal fixed income asset classes. The platform currently features 1,277 strategies from 300 asset management firms.

Several existing firms, including 12th Street Asset Management, Aptus Capital Advisors, Donoghue Forlines, Frontier Asset Management, Neuberger Berman, New York Life Investments, and Nuveen Asset Management, added 18 strategies to the platform. These strategies encompass a wide range of portfolios across equity, ESG, balanced, and income themes.

"The SMArtX TAMP continues to be a centralized hub where advisors, asset managers, and technology converge to deliver a superior managed accounts solution," remarked Brad Haag, Executive Vice President, Asset Manager Solutions at SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "SMArtX has expanded its marketplace every month for over 3 years – evidence of interest in the platform continuing to grow."

The full list of new strategies includes:

12th Street Asset Management Small Cap Value

Aptus Capital Advisors Impact Moderate Impact Conservative Impact Growth Impact Preserve Impact Aggressive

Candriam Global Climate Action Equity ADR Global Demographics Equity ADR Global Oncology Equity ADR International Equity ADR U.S. Equity World Equity ADR

Donoghue Forlines DF Veridien Climate Action

Frontier Asset Management Conservative Income Tax-Managed Conservative Income

JAG Capital Management Corporate Fixed Income Enhanced Core Fixed Income Large Cap Growth Large Cap Growth (SMA)

Neuberger Berman Tax Exempt Limited Maturity

New York Life Investments Pathway Multi-Asset Balanced Income Pathway Multi-Asset Growth & Income Pathway Multi-Asset Income

Nuveen Asset Management ESG Aggressive Growth ESG All Equity Growth ESG Conservative Growth ESG Moderate Conservative Growth ESG Moderate Growth

Thornburg Investment Management Emerging Markets ADR Equity Income Builder ADR Intermediate Term Muni International ADR International Equity ESG ADR International Growth ADR Limited Term Muni



SMArtX Advisory Solutions ongoing expansion is driven by several different implementations of its cutting-edge technology: tailor-made managed accounts technology solutions delivered through APIs for large enterprises and RIA platforms; custom platforms designed to cater to hybrid broker-dealers; and an off-the-shelf TAMP offerings for individual RIAs.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider. SMArtX Advisory Solutions licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology. Our API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients tailored managed accounts solutions catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX Advisory Solutions also offers off-the-shelf turnkey asset management platforms, SMArtX and SMArtY, for advisors seeking a modern asset management platform. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

SOURCE SMArtX Advisory Solutions