SMArtX TAMP Continues to Expand Manager Marketplace with 35 Additional Strategies

News provided by

SMArtX Advisory Solutions

05 Oct, 2023, 05:56 ET

Candriam, JAG Capital Management, and Thornburg Investment Management Join SMArtX Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions, a leading innovator in managed accounts technology, today announced 35 strategies from 10 leading asset management firms joined the SMArtX TAMP manager marketplace. Candriam, JAG Capital Management, and Thornburg Investment Management are now offering a total of 17 strategies across international ADR, US equity, and municipal fixed income asset classes. The platform currently features 1,277 strategies from 300 asset management firms.

Several existing firms, including 12th Street Asset Management, Aptus Capital Advisors, Donoghue Forlines, Frontier Asset Management, Neuberger Berman, New York Life Investments, and Nuveen Asset Management, added 18 strategies to the platform. These strategies encompass a wide range of portfolios across equity, ESG, balanced, and income themes.

"The SMArtX TAMP continues to be a centralized hub where advisors, asset managers, and technology converge to deliver a superior managed accounts solution," remarked Brad Haag, Executive Vice President, Asset Manager Solutions at SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "SMArtX has expanded its marketplace every month for over 3 years – evidence of interest in the platform continuing to grow."

The full list of new strategies includes:

  • 12th Street Asset Management
    • Small Cap Value
  • Aptus Capital Advisors
    • Impact Moderate
    • Impact Conservative
    • Impact Growth
    • Impact Preserve
    • Impact Aggressive
  • Candriam
    • Global Climate Action Equity ADR
    • Global Demographics Equity ADR
    • Global Oncology Equity ADR
    • International Equity ADR
    • U.S. Equity
    • World Equity ADR
  • Donoghue Forlines
    • DF Veridien Climate Action
  • Frontier Asset Management
    • Conservative Income
    • Tax-Managed Conservative Income
  • JAG Capital Management
    • Corporate Fixed Income
    • Enhanced Core Fixed Income
    • Large Cap Growth
    • Large Cap Growth (SMA)
  • Neuberger Berman
    • Tax Exempt Limited Maturity
  • New York Life Investments
    • Pathway Multi-Asset Balanced Income
    • Pathway Multi-Asset Growth & Income
    • Pathway Multi-Asset Income
  • Nuveen Asset Management
    • ESG Aggressive Growth
    • ESG All Equity Growth
    • ESG Conservative Growth
    • ESG Moderate Conservative Growth
    • ESG Moderate Growth
  • Thornburg Investment Management
    • Emerging Markets ADR
    • Equity Income Builder ADR
    • Intermediate Term Muni
    • International ADR
    • International Equity ESG ADR
    • International Growth ADR
    • Limited Term Muni

SMArtX Advisory Solutions ongoing expansion is driven by several different implementations of its cutting-edge technology: tailor-made managed accounts technology solutions delivered through APIs for large enterprises and RIA platforms; custom platforms designed to cater to hybrid broker-dealers; and an off-the-shelf TAMP offerings for individual RIAs.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider. SMArtX Advisory Solutions licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology.  Our API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients tailored managed accounts solutions catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX Advisory Solutions also offers off-the-shelf turnkey asset management platforms, SMArtX and SMArtY, for advisors seeking a modern asset management platform.   Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

SOURCE SMArtX Advisory Solutions

Also from this source

SMArtX Advisory Solutions Enhances New SMArtY Platform with Two More Asset Management Firms

SMArtX Advisory Solutions Launches SMArtY, the Manager-Sponsored Strategist Platform

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.