SmartyPants Vitamins and Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 Team Up to Inspire Imagination

The new "Fuel Their Imagination" campaign marks SmartyPants' first-ever licensed collaboration and launch of the limited-edition Kids Multi & Omegas inspired by the highly-anticipated new movie

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartyPants Vitamins – the leading vitamin brand known for combining great taste with smart science and clean formulation – brings the spirit of Disney and Pixar's Toy Story universe to SmartyPants Kids Multi & Omegas with special Toy Story 5-inspired packaging. Products are available for a limited time at major retailers nationwide (including Amazon) beginning this May, ahead of the film's June 19 theatrical release. The collaboration marks the brand's first-ever licensed tie-in.

SmartyPants Vitamins' "Fuel Their Imagination" campaign celebrates the power of play, curiosity, and growing minds with the trusted formula families know and love. The special limited-edition product features film favorite characters Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and the all-new tech tablet device character, Lilypad.

"'Fuel Their Imagination' was created around a simple but important idea: imagination, and open-ended play are essential parts of healthy childhood development," said Amy Avellar, Senior Director of Brand Communications at SmartyPants Vitamins. "As conversations continue to grow around screen time, cognitive development, and how children learn best, we wanted to create a campaign that celebrates the value of hands-on, imaginative play while reinforcing the role that nutrition plays in supporting growing minds. Toy Story has inspired generations of kids to create worlds, tell stories, and play creatively, making it a natural fit for SmartyPants' first-ever licensed collaboration."

"Early childhood is a critical window for brain development, where both nutrition and environment play defining roles," said Devyani Chaturvedi, Senior Nutrition Scientist at SmartyPants Vitamins. "When children engage in play that includes toys, materials, and objects – particularly those that naturally complement each other or can be effectively combined – they are immersed in a learning environment that promotes cognitive development.2 Such play supports essential cognitive processes, including impulse control, behavior regulation, exploration, problem-solving, attention to outcomes, and social interaction 3, all of which are foundational to learning.4"

SmartyPants Vitamins Kids Multi & Omegas support kids' brain health† and are formulated with 16 daily nutrients including Vitamins A, B12, C, D3, K, Folate as well as Omega-3s. This collaboration encourages parents to spark meaningful moments with their little "partners" through play and creativity and highlights the developmental value of letting kids be kids.

The limited-edition Toy Story 5-branded SmartyPants Kids Multi & Omegas SKU will be available for a limited time at major retailers nationwide and online beginning May 2026. To learn more, please visit smartypantsvitamins.com.

About SmartyPants Vitamins

Founded in 2011 by parents Courtney and Gordon Gould, SmartyPants is a science-backed vitamin and health brand focused on helping fill common nutrition gaps in early childhood. Trusted by over one million parents, the brand develops research-backed vitamins that combine great taste with smart formulation and clean-label standards, including USDA Organic, IGENTM Non-GMO tested, sugar-free options, and rigorous third-party lab testing. SmartyPants is a founding partner of Chamber of Mothers' CoM Unity, a national initiative strengthening community care by reconnecting mothers to one another and to local resources that advance maternal and early childhood wellbeing. Since day one, SmartyPants has maintained a long-standing partnership with Vitamin Angels, providing life-changing nutrients to women and children in underserved communities worldwide. Through this partnership, SmartyPants has impacted over 40million women and children worldwide. In 2020, SmartyPants was acquired by Unilever and is now part of the company's health and wellbeing portfolio. The brand continues to advocate for equitable access to nutrition and stronger childhood nutrition policies, so every parent can support their children's highest development with the highest-quality nutrition. To learn more about SmartyPants please visit smartypantsvitamins.com or purchase us directly from Amazon.com. You can also follow along @SmartyPants.

†Iodine, Riboflavin, Biotin, and Vitamins B6, B12, and C Support Brain Health*

1 Cimino S, Maremmani AGI, Cerniglia L. Discontinuation of Classic Toy Play vs. Digital Play Among 8–10-Year-Old Children: A Systematic Scoping Review. Societies. 2025; 15(12):354. https://doi.org/10.3390/soc15120354

2 Cutter-Mackenzie and Edwards 2013 ; Trawick-Smith 1990 ; Trawick-Smith et al. 2015

3 Park 2019

4 Wolfgang et al. 2001

About Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, and this time it's Toy meets Tech. Woody (voice of Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (voice of Tim Allen), Jessie (voice of Joan Cusack) and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (voice of Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same? Toy Story 5 is directed by Academy Award® winner Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris, produced by Lindsey Collins, p.g.a., and written by Stanton and Harris from a story by Stanton. The film features an original score by Oscar® winner Randy Newman, who returns to score his fifth Toy Story feature. Toy Story 5 is rated PG and releases exclusively in theaters June 19, 2026.

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SOURCE SmartyPants Vitamins