Chips Now Available in More Than 4,000 Walmart Stores

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smash Kitchen, the fast-growing better-for-you food brand co-founded by actor Glen Powell, today announced its nationwide expansion at Walmart and its entry into the snack aisle.

Originally launched with organic condiments and everyday pantry staples, Smash Kitchen rapidly scaled to more than 4,000 Walmart stores by delivering clean-ingredient products at accessible prices. Now, the brand is bringing that same uncompromising standard to one of the most routine and flavor-forward categories in the store: snacks.

Smash Kitchen Enters Salty Snacks, Expands Nationwide at Walmart Smash Kitchen Enters Salty Snacks, Expands Nationwide at Walmart

"From day one, our mission has been to earn trust in the foods families buy every week," said Sameer Mehta, CEO of Smash Kitchen. "We started in the kitchen. Expanding into snacks allows us to bring that same ingredient integrity to more everyday, shareable moments without asking consumers to pay a premium."

The new lineup includes 6 oz Non-GMO Kettle Chips in Rosemary, American Style BBQ, Classic Sea Salt, and Hot Honey BBQ – featuring the familiar sweet-heat flavor fans know from our condiment – available now nationwide at Walmart for $3.47. Organic tortilla chips, seasoned tortilla chips, and organic microwavable popcorn are rolling out later this month.

Made with U.S.-grown potatoes and organic corn, the products reflect Smash Kitchen's ingredient-first standards, delivering bold flavor and real crunch the way snacks should taste.

"Snacking is part of real life," said Powell. "It's what's on the table during game day, what's packed for road trips, what you reach for between meals. We wanted to make snacks that people feel good about buying and are genuinely excited to eat."

With nationwide availability at Walmart and continued expansion into high-frequency grocery staples, Smash Kitchen is steadily building a modern, ingredient-led food brand designed for how families actually shop and cook today.

The new lineup is available now nationwide at Walmart stores and on Walmart.com. For more information and product updates, visit SmashKitchen.com.

About Smash Kitchen

Smash Kitchen is on a mission to transform everyday eating by making clean-label pantry staples cleaner, more accessible, affordable, and delicious.

With clean, wholesome ingredients and crave-worthy flavors, we craft products that bring people together — whether at a backyard BBQ, a cozy family dinner, or a celebratory gathering. We focus on the foods households buy every week, applying the same standards across every product: real ingredients, bold flavors, and food made for how people actually cook.

Founded by Glen Powell, Sameer Mehta, and Sean Kane, Smash Kitchen stands for flavor, integrity, and connection — because better ingredients make better meals. Learn more at SmashKitchen.com.

SOURCE Smash Kitchen