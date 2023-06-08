Smashburger Appoints Jose Miñana Jr. as Interim President

News provided by

Smashburger

08 Jun, 2023, 11:24 ET

Jollibee Foods Corporation's Chief Sustainability and Public Affairs Officer to Lead Brand

DENVER, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smashburger, the leading fast-casual restaurant chain renowned for its hand-smashed to order burgers, announced today that Jose Miñana Jr. has been appointed as interim president of Smashburger in place of Carl Bachmann upon his departure from the company on June 30th. Miñana is the chief sustainability and public affairs officer for Smashburger's parent company, Jollibee Foods Corporation, and will serve as the president until the permanent lead executive has been appointed.

Miñana has over 25 years of experience working for the Jollibee Foods Corporation and has held multiple positions within the global restaurant company. Before being named the chief sustainability and public affairs officer in 2019, Miñana was the group president for Jollibee Foods Corporation's business across the North American continent. Additionally, he spent time leading business development for the global restaurant company's brands in Vietnam and Philippines. 

"I'm honored to work closely with the Smashburger leadership team at such an exciting time for the brand. We will look to maintain the strong momentum that Smashburger has built and accelerate our nationwide expansion in both new and existing markets," said Miñana.

"We are confident that Miñana and our committed Smashburger leadership team will continue to build on this year's gains and position the company for more success in the coming months," said Ernesto Tanmantiong, president and chief executive officer of Jollibee Foods Corporation. "We thank Carl for his valuable contributions to Smashburger since joining our team in 2019."

Founded in 2007 in Denver, CO, Smashburger is a better-burger brand known for its innovative approach to crafting delicious and high-quality burgers. From the way the burgers are cooked, to the unique flavors they offer, Smashburger is constantly pushing the boundaries of what a burger can be. With 240 locations across 34 states and seven countries, Smashburger is the quickest fast casual concept to hit the 200-restaurant milestone and has sustained consistent growth due to its ongoing brand innovation, which helps drive store profitability and build guest loyalty. This past year, the brand also redefined its portfolio with the launch of a new restaurant design with some locations offering a full-service bar.

About Smashburger®
Smashburger® is a leading fast-casual better burger restaurant known for its Certified Angus Beef® burgers that are smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and seal in the flavor. In addition to burgers, Smashburger® offers grilled or crispy chicken sandwiches, turkey and black bean burgers, fresh salads, signature side items such as Brussels sprouts and SmashFries®, and hand-spun shakes. Founded in 2007 in Denver, Colorado, Smashburger is a recognized Stevie American Business Award winner and was ranked as one of Fast Casual's top 25 brands in its 2023 Top 100 Movers & Shakers Award. The brand has - 240 corporate and franchise restaurants operating in 34 states and seven countries. To learn more, visit smashburgerfranchising.com.

Contact:
Nate Rubinstein
Fish Consulting
954-893-9150
[email protected]

SOURCE Smashburger

Also from this source

Smashburger Unveils Virtual Drive-Thru Design with Opening of New Location in Houston

SMASHBURGER® INTRODUCES NEW MAC & CHEESE INSPIRED BURGER NATIONWIDE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.