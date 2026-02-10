Smashburger Introduces Big Shrimp Rolls and Crispy Shrimp Baskets as Limited Time Offerings

New offerings designed to satisfy seafood cravings and provide an alternative to meat for customers during Lent

DENVER, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smashburger®, the fast-casual restaurant company that popularized smashed burgers, today introduced its new shrimp limited time offerings, adding fresh seafood variety for in time for Lent, underscoring the brand's commitment to great taste, variety, and value.

Shrimp Lineup

"At Smashburger, we're always looking for ways to bring fresh flavor and variety to our guests, and our new shrimp offerings do exactly that," said Tom Ryan, Founder of Smashburger. "Lent is a time when many people look for seafood options, and we wanted to deliver something that meets that need while staying true to the great taste our guests expect. This new shrimp lineup brings a delicious twist to the season, full of flavor and offered at a value that makes it easy for guests to enjoy something different."

Smashburger's new shrimp offerings are available now at participating locations nationwide and include:

Big Shrimp Roll : A dozen crispy shrimp, leaf lettuce, and remoulade sauce on a butter-toasted roll.

: A dozen crispy shrimp, leaf lettuce, and remoulade sauce on a butter-toasted roll. Scorchin' Big Shrimp Roll : A dozen crispy shrimp marinated in scorchin' hot spices, leaf lettuce, and remoulade sauce served on a butter-toasted roll.

: A dozen crispy shrimp marinated in scorchin' hot spices, leaf lettuce, and remoulade sauce served on a butter-toasted roll. Shrimp Basket : Two dozen crispy shrimp served with French fries, remoulade sauce, and chipotle mayo.

: Two dozen crispy shrimp served with French fries, remoulade sauce, and chipotle mayo. Scorchin' Shrimp Basket: Two dozen crispy shrimp marinated in scorchin' hot spices, served with French fries, remoulade sauce, and chipotle mayo.

"Our new shrimp lineup is more than a seasonal addition. It reflects our commitment to meeting guests where they are and giving them fresh reasons to choose Smashburger," said Jim Sullivan, CEO of Smashburger. "Taste has always been at the heart of our brand and our greatest competitive advantage. By introducing high‑quality, flavor‑forward seafood options for Lent, we're reinforcing our leadership in fast casual and showing guests they can count on Smashburger for bold innovation and real value."

The debut of Smashburger's new shrimp offerings follows the brand's recent launch of its Scorchin' menu in January, featuring items like the Scorchin' Cheesy Mac Smash, Scorchin' Big Dog, and Scorchin' Chicken Smash, all of which remain available today.

About Smashburger

Smashburger® is a leading fast-casual better burger restaurant known for its Certified Angus Beef® burgers, which are smashed on the grill to lock in flavor and create a signature sear. In addition to burgers, the menu includes all-Angus hot dogs, Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, Deluxe Chicken Smash®, hand-spun shakes, and sides such as SmashFries® and SmashTots®. Founded in 2007 and based in Denver, Colorado, Smashburger is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jollibee Foods Corporation with 190 locations across 29 U.S. states and six countries.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Smashburger