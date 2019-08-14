Smashburger® Celebrates 12th Anniversary with 12 Cent Burgers for All

Smashburger, known for its iconic fresh, never frozen beef burgers, opened its first store in Denver, Colorado in August 2007. Since then, Smashburger has grown to more than 370 locations in 38 states and nine countries. Using only the highest quality ingredients, including Certified Angus Beef, and the signature smash technique to sear in the juices and lock in the flavor, has continually earned Smashburger the title of best burger around America.

"Smashburger has grown into one of the leading burger restaurants in the world over the last 12 years thanks to our incredible fans," said Scott Johnson, Vice President of Marketing for Smashburger. "We want to show our appreciation by offering our loyal fans a sizzling deal on their favorite burger and encourage new fans to discover the famous Smashburger flavor."

Smash Fans new and old are encouraged to join the party on Friday! Bring in a friend and handful of few coins to get the $.12 double Smashburger, surprise a coworker or just take one for later.

The offer is only good on August 16, 2019 while Smashburger throws its 12th birthday bash. Don't miss out!

Smashburger® is a leading fast casual better burger restaurant known for its fresh never frozen, beef burgers that are smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and seal in the flavor. In addition to burgers, Smashburger® offers grilled or crispy chicken sandwiches, black bean burgers, fresh salads, signature side items such as Haystack onions, Brussels sprouts and Smashfries®, and hand-spun shakes made with Haagen-Dazs® ice cream. On each market menu, Smashburger® offers locally inspired items like the regional burger, as well as regional sides and local craft beer. Smashburger® began in 2007 in Denver, Colorado. There are currently more than 370 corporate and franchise restaurants operating in 38 states and nine countries. To learn more, visit www.smashburger.com .

