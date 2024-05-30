Smashburger® Welcomes Thomas Prather as Chief Marketing Officer

Longtime Starbucks executive joins leading fast casual brand

DENVER, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smashburger®, a leading fast-casual better burger brand is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Prather as Chief Marketing Officer. With over 20 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, Prather is primed to fuel the company's global brand strategies.

Smashburger's Chief Marketing Officer, Thomas Prather

"We are delighted to welcome Thomas Prather as Smashburger's CMO and are confident that he will be an invaluable addition to our team," said Denise Nelsen, CEO of Smashburger. "Having previously worked alongside Thomas, I know his consistency, attention to detail, and ability to stay current on emerging trends and consumer expectations will help us deliver on our commitment to exceeding guest expectations."

Thomas' appointment comes at a time when the fast-casual industry is experiencing an influx of creativity and menu refocus. As CMO, his role will define the brand proposition, ensure consistent brand expression, and establish a solid foundation for growth.

Before joining the fast-casual brand, Prather held multiple roles at Starbucks where he contributed to domestic and international marketing, brand development, and product innovation.

"I'm honored to step into the position of Chief Marketing Officer at Smashburger and join a strong leadership team with an unwavering commitment to bring the brand to new and delicious heights," said Thomas Prather, Chief Marketing Officer of Smashburger. "Smashburger's use of high-quality ingredients, proprietary smashing process, and authentic burger preparation method are unmatched within the fast casual industry. I look forward to working closely with our passionate employees to continue sourcing the best ingredients to elevate our delicious smash burgers and delight our guests."

About Smashburger®

Smashburger® is a leading fast-casual better burger restaurant known for its Certified Angus Beef® burgers that are smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and seal in the flavor. In addition to burgers, Smashburger® offers veggie burgers, signature side items such as SmashFries® and SmashTots®, and hand-spun shakes. Founded in 2007 in Denver, Colorado, Smashburger is recognized as a 2023 Stevie American Business Award winner for Achievement in Product Innovation, named one of the 2023 Top Workplaces by The Denver Post and ranked as one of Fast Casual's top 50 brands in its 2024 Top 100 Movers & Shakers Award. The brand has 235 corporate and franchise restaurants operating in 32 states and six countries. To learn more, visit www.smashburger.com.

