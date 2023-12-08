SMB hiring apparent in tech services sector employment gains, CompTIA analysis reveals

News provided by

CompTIA

08 Dec, 2023, 12:36 ET

Employer demand for AI talent boosts share of job postings to 12%

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest employment data suggests hiring among small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) in the tech services and software development sector has continued, according to analysis by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce.

Continue Reading

In the aggregate tech sector employment was essentially unchanged from the previous month, CompTIA's analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) #JobsReport data reveals.1 The base of tech sector employment stands at nearly 5.6 million workers spanning technology infrastructure, telecommunications, software and services.

Companies in the tech services and software development sector added an estimated 2,900 new hires for the month. The segment of the industry has recorded employment growth in nine of 11 months this year. Among all companies in the tech services and software development sector, 99.9% are classified as SMBs. They account for 84% of employment in the tech services and software sector.2 Cloud infrastructure and related positions have had seven months of positive results.

Tech occupations throughout the economy declined by 210,000 last month.3 The unemployment rate for tech occupations fell to 1.7%, less than half the national unemployment rate (3.5%).

"With the gains in employer hiring intent for AI talent, the job posting data is finally catching up to the hype," said Tim Herbert, chief research officer, CompTIA. "As an enabling technology, companies hiring for AI skills inevitably need to boost adjacencies in areas such as data infrastructure, cybersecurity and business process automation."

Employer hiring activity as measured by job postings for tech positions totaled 155,621 for the month. Jobs associated with artificial intelligence (AI) made up 12% of the total, more than 18,000 postings. It's the first time AI positions have surpassed the 10% threshold. Positions in emerging technologies or jobs that require emerging tech skills accounted for 26% of tech job postings last month.

California (15,193), Texas (14,403) and Virginia (10,103) had the highest volumes of tech job postings among the states. Washington, New York, Dallas and Chicago led metropolitan markets. Professional, scientific and technical services, administrative and support, manufacturing, finance and insurance and information were the most active industry sectors.

The "CompTIA Tech Jobs Report" is available at https://www.comptia.org/content/tech-jobs-report.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world's leading information technology (IT) certification and training body. CompTIA is a mission-driven organization committed to unlocking the potential of every student, career changer or professional seeking to begin or advance in a technology career. Each year CompTIA, directly and through its global network of partners, provides millions of people with training, education and certification. To learn more visit https://www.comptia.org/

Media Contact
Steven Ostrowski
CompTIA
[email protected]
630.678.8468

1 Labor market data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and employer job posting data from Lightcast may be subject to backward revisions.
2 Bureau of Labor Statistics, Q1 2023.
3 Monthly occupation level data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics tends to experience higher levels of variance and volatility.

SOURCE CompTIA

Also from this source

CompTIA advises retailers to check their cybersecurity preparedness ahead of the holiday shopping season

CompTIA advises retailers to check their cybersecurity preparedness ahead of the holiday shopping season

Retail businesses should make time in the coming days to assess their cybersecurity readiness ahead of the annual crush of Black Friday and Cyber...
Technical debt is deceptively costly to organizations, CompTIA research shows

Technical debt is deceptively costly to organizations, CompTIA research shows

The ability to use technology strategically and apply cybersecurity controls effectively is impacted when organizations accumulate too much technical ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.