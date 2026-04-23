SMCI Lawsuit Alleges Allegedly Concealing Illegal China Sales - Super Micro Computer Investors Face Losses Following Allegedly Concealing Illegal China Sales: SueWallSt

Key Dates and Disclosure Events Shareholders Need to Know

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt encourages investors who suffered losses in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) to contact the firm. Those who purchased SMCI securities between April 30, 2024 and March 19, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Shares plummeted $10.26 per share, a 33.3% single-day collapse, closing at $20.53 on March 20, 2026, after the DOJ unsealed an indictment alleging a $2.5 billion illegal server diversion scheme. Investors have until May 25, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

April 30, 2024: The Growth Narrative Launches

The class period opened with Super Micro reporting Q3 fiscal 2024 net sales of $3.85 billion, representing 200% year-over-year revenue growth. Management attributed the surge to "strong demand for AI rack scale PnP solutions" and raised fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance to $14.7 billion to $15.1 billion. What investors were not told, the lawsuit contends, was that a material portion of this demand was being fulfilled through illegal channels.

August 6, 2024: Record Revenue, Undisclosed Risk

Super Micro announced fiscal year 2024 revenue of $14.94 billion, up 110% year over year. The Company celebrated "record demand of new AI infrastructures." According to the action, the Company's SEC filings attributed sales growth to legitimate GPU server demand from "large enterprise and data center customers" while allegedly concealing that approximately $2.5 billion in server sales between 2024 and 2025 were diverted to China without required Commerce Department licenses.

October 23 to November 4, 2025: Accelerating Promises

In rapid succession, management reiterated revenue guidance of "at least $33B" for fiscal 2026, then raised it to "at least $36 billion" just twelve days later, citing "a rapidly expanding order book." The complaint alleges these projections were issued while the Company's co-founder and Taiwan-based personnel were actively conspiring to bypass export controls.

March 19, 2026: The Indictment Unsealed

The DOJ announced criminal charges against three individuals associated with Super Micro, including co-founder Yih-Shyan Liaw, for conspiring to divert servers housing Nvidia's most advanced AI chips to Chinese customers. The scheme allegedly generated $2.5 billion in illegal revenue across 2024 and 2025.

Chronology of Alleged Concealment

April 30, 2024: Management raises revenue outlook, attributes growth to AI demand without disclosing China diversion scheme

Management raises revenue outlook, attributes growth to AI demand without disclosing China diversion scheme August 6, 2024: FY2024 results tout $14.94 billion in sales; SEC filings cite legitimate demand drivers while allegedly omitting illegal export activity

FY2024 results tout $14.94 billion in sales; SEC filings cite legitimate demand drivers while omitting illegal export activity February 25, 2025: Annual report filed with generic export compliance risk warnings despite alleged active violations involving senior personnel

Annual report filed with generic export compliance risk warnings despite active violations involving senior personnel October 23, 2025: Revenue guidance reiterated at $33 billion while co-founder allegedly continued orchestrating restricted shipments

Revenue guidance reiterated at $33 billion while co-founder continued orchestrating restricted shipments November 4, 2025: Guidance raised to $36 billion; order book growth touted without disclosure of DOJ investigation

Guidance raised to $36 billion; order book growth touted without disclosure of DOJ investigation March 19, 2026: DOJ unseals indictment; stock loses one-third of its value overnight

Submit your claim before the deadline or call (888) SueWallSt.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The chronological record in this case raises serious questions about whether shareholders received accurate information about the true sources of Super Micro's revenue growth during the class period." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on May 25, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SMCI Lawsuit

Q: When did Super Micro allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from April 30, 2024 to March 19, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through the DOJ's unsealing of criminal charges on March 19, 2026, causing a 33.3% stock decline.

Q: What specific misstatements does the SMCI lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Super Micro made materially false or misleading statements regarding the drivers of its revenue growth, failing to disclose that approximately $2.5 billion in server sales were diverted to China in violation of U.S. export control laws.

Q: What do SMCI investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my SMCI shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com