SMECO Continues Partnership With ICF for Energy Efficiency Work

ICF Will Deliver Cloud-based Solutions to Support Residential and Commercial Programs

RESTON, Va., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) has retained global consulting and technology services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) under a three-year contract to continue to serve as the implementer of the utility's energy efficiency and demand response programs as part of the statewide EmPOWER Maryland initiative. The contract was awarded in the fourth quarter of 2023.

ICF will leverage their industry-leading energy expertise, cloud technology and advanced analytics to deliver a broad range of energy efficiency and demand response services to improve the experience of SMECO's residential and commercial customers. This includes marketing, customer support and engagement, call center support, rebate processing, training, regulatory support and more.

In addition, ICF will continue leveraging their proprietary cloud-based energy utility customer platform to monitor program performance in real time, enabling SMECO to make fast, effective program optimization decisions and provide a more streamlined customer experience.

"ICF is committed to helping SMECO continue to make data-driven decisions to meet ambitious residential and commercial program goals," said Anne Choate, ICF executive vice president for energy, environment and infrastructure. "SMECO's energy efficiency programs have been recognized as some of the most successful in the nation, winning over 40 industry awards. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership and bringing innovative cost-effective technology program designs to deliver even greater energy and cost savings to SMECO and their members."

ICF partners with the nation's top utilities and developers, along with nearly every U.S. federal agency, state energy offices and energy non-governmental organizations, providing end-to-end offerings across the energy value chain—from strategy to planning and analysis to implementation. The company currently delivers over 200 active energy efficiency, electrification and demand management programs across North America, including for the top 60 utilities. The company has processed over $3.1 billion in energy efficiency rebates and is one of the largest electrification implementers in the U.S.

ICF's energy experts work hand-in-hand with the company's technologists, data analysts, marketers and more to design and implement cost-effective, award-winning programs that deliver maximum energy savings and advance the transition to clean energy.

Read more about ICF's energy efficiency services and how they help clients meet their electrification and decarbonization goals.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting and technology services company with approximately 9,000 employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

