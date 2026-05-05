SMEG USA Captures the Glow of Moonlight for its 2026 Color of the Year

Soft, Warm Neutral Brings Visual Equilibrium and Sensory Depth to the Kitchen Counter

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SMEG USA, the renowned Italian appliance brand celebrated for its blend of style and innovation, has unveiled its 2026 Color of the Year: Moonlight. This sophisticated new matte finish debuts as a warm neutral for the contemporary home and arrives as a lustrous counterpoint to the deep tones of 2025.

SMEG Moonlight Collection

Inspired by the understated elegance of natural light, Moonlight is a rich earth tone that brings a sense of calm and comfort to the kitchen. This versatile, soft matte shade is designed to gently accompany surfaces rather than distract, enhancing the texture and material depth of its surroundings. Moonlight marks a shift toward simplicity, clarity, and visual balance within the home. Key features of the new range include:

Tactile Sophistication : A high-end matte finish that provides a discreet, sensory presence in any environment.

: A high-end matte finish that provides a discreet, sensory presence in any environment. Seamless Integration : An all-embracing color designed to adapt and enhance different finishes and materials, while maintaining its own strong identity.

: An all-embracing color designed to adapt and enhance different finishes and materials, while maintaining its own strong identity. Comprehensive Range: The Moonlight colorway is currently available on SMEG's Retro-Style 7-Cup Electric Kettle, Retro-Style Drip Coffee Machine and Retro-Style 2-Slice Toaster, with availability arriving on the Retro-Style FAB28 Refrigerator later this year.

"We're seeing a real shift in design as homeowners move away from cool greys and toward the warmth of earthy neutrals like beige and ivory," said Karen Olle, Marketing Director at SMEG USA. "With Moonlight, we wanted to capture that sense of calm in a very tangible way, creating a kitchen that feels organic, grounded, and restorative."

SMEG's Moonlight Collection is now available at smegstore.us and premium retailers. For more information on this collection, SMEG USA, and additional offerings, visit smeg.com/us.

About SMEG

Established in 1948, SMEG, whose name is an acronym for "Smalterie Metallurgiche Emiliane Guastalla," simply translated to "Enameling and metal factory located in the town of Guastalla, Italy, in the Emilia Romagna region," remains a proudly-Italian company, now guided by the third generation of the Bertazzoni family. Renowned the world-over for creating beautiful kitchen products that combine technology and style, SMEG makes kitchen appliances that are high-performing, packed with useful features, and crafted from quality materials. For more information, visit www.smeg.com/us. Customers and trade professionals are invited to engage with SMEG on Facebook and Instagram.

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SOURCE SMEG USA