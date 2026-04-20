SMEG USA Redefines Culinary Excellence with the Launch of the Next-Generation Forte and Classico Stand Mixers

Iconic Italian Design Meets Unparalleled Power for the Modern Home Chef

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SMEG USA, the renowned Italian appliance brand celebrated for its blend of style and innovation, is proud to unveil a refined evolution of its iconic 1950s Retro-Style Stand Mixer line with the debut of two new models: the Forte Stand Mixer (SMF05), and the Classico Stand Mixer (SMF04). Designed to serve as a high-performance multifunction assistant, the expanded lineup empowers home chefs to explore culinary creativity with professional-grade precision and Italian flair.

SMEG Forte Stand Mixer and Classico Stand Mixer

Engineered with significant mechanical advancements, the Forte and Classico models are built to provide reliable, high-quality function. Boasting superior wattage and advanced features, these mixers offer numerous technical advantages including:

Uncompromising Power and Performance

Direct-Drive Motor: At the heart of the new stand mixers is a redesigned direct-drive motor built to power through dense mixtures with ease, while its subtle head movement mimics the natural motion of hand kneading for more consistent results.

At the heart of the new stand mixers is a redesigned direct-drive motor built to power through dense mixtures with ease, while its subtle head movement mimics the natural motion of hand kneading for more consistent results. Faster, More Even Mixing: Re-imagined core accessories drastically reduce preparation time and improve ingredient incorporation. The new C-shape dough hook actively pushes dough off the sides of the five-quart stainless steel bowl, making it the perfect tool for bread, pasta, and pizza. Ideal for thick batters and mixes, the new flat edge beater efficiently scrapes the bowl's sides for faster blending.

A Chef-Centric Experience

Premium Stability: The proprietary Steady-Mix System reduces vibrations, ensuring the die-cast aluminum machine remains firmly planted on the counter during intense mixing. This spring-loaded system also supports the weight of the motor head, enabling a gentle, effortless opening.

The proprietary Steady-Mix System reduces vibrations, ensuring the die-cast aluminum machine remains firmly planted on the counter during intense mixing. This spring-loaded system also supports the weight of the motor head, enabling a gentle, effortless opening. Cleaner, Safer Operation: The 10-speed adjustable control features a smooth start function that gradually increases, protecting the motor and ensuring ingredients aren't ejected from the bowl. An improved pouring shield, crafted from eco-friendly Tritan™ Renew, maximizes splash protection while easily accommodating new ingredients through a larger opening spout. For added safety, an automatic lock system immediately shuts off the mixer if the motor head is raised.

The 10-speed adjustable control features a smooth start function that gradually increases, protecting the motor and ensuring ingredients aren't ejected from the bowl. An improved pouring shield, crafted from eco-friendly Tritan™ Renew, maximizes splash protection while easily accommodating new ingredients through a larger opening spout. For added safety, an automatic lock system immediately shuts off the mixer if the motor head is raised. Smart Culinary Support: Users can scan a QR code to access My Smeg Assistant, a digital portal offering recipes, quick start guides, dough tips, and technical support.

Serving as the lineup's powerhouse, the full color Forte Stand Mixer delivers an impressive 750W motor and five professional attachments: a wire whisk, flat beater, dough hook, flex edge beater, and a Tritan™ Renew pouring shield to ensure effortless ingredient incorporation. Featuring elegant chrome and stainless-steel accents, the Forte is available in SMEG's signature palette of Cream, White, Black, Red, Pink, Pastel Blue, and Pastel Green, and is priced at an MSRP of $675.

Powered by a dependable 600W direct drive motor, the Classico Stand Mixer offers the same robust die-cast aluminum construction as the Forte, finished with a silver body and color head. It includes four essential accessories to handle any daily culinary task: a wire whisk, flat beater, dough hook, and Tritan™ Renew pouring shield. The Classico can be purchased in three timeless core colors – Cream, White, and Black – at an MSRP of $600.

"The stand mixer has always been the heart of the kitchen, designed to last for years and anchor a home's culinary traditions," said Karen Olle, Marketing Director at SMEG USA. "These new mixers represent the perfect harmony of SMEG's iconic design and a significant leap forward in power and usability. By listening to the needs of the home chef, we've created a line of mixers that don't just look beautiful on the counter but provide the substance and technical advantage required to truly elevate the cooking experience."

SMEG's Forte Stand Mixer and Classico Stand Mixer are now available for purchase online at smegstore.us. For more information on SMEG USA visit www.smeg.com/us.

About SMEG

Established in 1948, SMEG, whose name is an acronym for "Smalterie Metallurgiche Emiliane Guastalla," simply translated to "Enameling and metal factory located in the town of Guastalla, Italy, in the Emilia Romagna region," remains a proudly-Italian company, now guided by the third generation of the Bertazzoni family. Renowned the world-over for creating beautiful kitchen products that combine technology and style, SMEG makes kitchen appliances that are high-performing, packed with useful features, and crafted from quality materials. For more information, visit www.smeg.com/us. Customers and trade professionals are invited to engage with SMEG on Facebook and Instagram.

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SOURCE SMEG USA