SMEG USA Elevates Daily Rituals with Chic Espresso and Cold Brew Coffee Machine and Multipurpose Grinder

Iconic Italian Brand Reimagines the Breakfast Nook with Café-Quality Appliances and New Matte Finishes

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SMEG USA, the renowned Italian appliance brand celebrated for its blend of style and innovation, is proud to launch two highly anticipated additions to its coffee lineup: the Espresso & Cold Brew Coffee Machine, model ECF03, and the Multipurpose Coffee Grinder, model CGF03. Alongside these new products, SMEG is also introducing sleek Matte Black and Matte White finishes to its classic breakfast essentials.

SMEG Espresso and Cold Brew Coffee Machine and Multipurpose Grinder

These new appliances mark an elevated expansion of SMEG's morning portfolio, redefining the ultimate breakfast station. Combining the brand's signature aesthetics and Italian craftsmanship, SMEG is bringing performance and art into the kitchen, transforming morning rituals into a luxurious experience.

Designed with SMEG's impeccable attention to detail, the new coffee suite makes gourmet, café-style beverages more accessible than ever, ensuring every morning starts beautifully.

The Espresso & Cold Brew Coffee Machine offers barista-level performance, featuring single and double espresso functions and single and double dose cold brew. The perfect all-in-one solution for crafting both rich, hot morning espressos and refreshing, smooth cold brews, the Espresso & Cold Brew Coffee Machine joins SMEG's 1950s Retro-Style line, and is available in Black, White, Pastel Green, Cream, and Pastel Blue. Unique product features include:

Innovative Cold Brew Function (Blue Menu): Enjoy single or double doses of perfectly extracted smooth cold brew in under three minutes.

Enjoy single or double doses of perfectly extracted smooth cold brew in under three minutes. Classic Espresso Preparation (White Menu): Pull rich, traditional single or double hot espresso shots at the touch of a button.

Pull rich, traditional single or double hot espresso shots at the touch of a button. 15-Bar Pump with Pressure Manometer: Provides optimal pressure to extract espresso, while the built-in gauge monitors pressure.

Provides optimal pressure to extract espresso, while the built-in gauge monitors pressure. Advanced Thermo-Black Heating: Ensures rapid heat-up times and precise water temperature.

Ensures rapid heat-up times and precise water temperature. 58 mm Portafilter and Steam Wand: Portafilter delivers even coffee extraction, while the stainless-steel steam wand creates velvety foam for lattes and cappuccinos.

Portafilter delivers even coffee extraction, while the stainless-steel steam wand creates velvety foam for lattes and cappuccinos. Passive Cup Warmer: Gently heats mugs before brewing.

Gently heats mugs before brewing. 47 Fluid Ounce Water Tank: Spend less time refilling and more time enjoying coffee with this large-capacity, removeable tank.

Spend less time refilling and more time enjoying coffee with this large-capacity, removeable tank. Accessory Storage: A clever, internal compartment stores cleaning tools and extra filter baskets to keep countertops clutter-free.

A clever, internal compartment stores cleaning tools and extra filter baskets to keep countertops clutter-free. My SMEG Assistant: Simply scan the QR code for access to digital manuals, maintenance tips, and guided setups.

The Multipurpose Coffee Grinder is built for daily use and designed as the perfect companion to any of SMEG's coffee machines. From fine espresso beans to a coarse French press, the grinder allows users to achieve consistent results for any brewing method in a smaller, compact footprint. It features SMEG's iconic style and is available in the same colorways as the new Espresso & Cold Brew Coffee Machine; Black, White, Pastel Green, Cream, and Pastel Blue. Premium product features include:

15 Grind Settings: Easily adjust the coarseness from superfine for authentic espressos to medium for a perfectly balanced drip coffee.

Easily adjust the coarseness from superfine for authentic espressos to medium for a perfectly balanced drip coffee. Control Knob and Programmable Presets: Effortlessly select the exact amount of coffee needed with pre-set dosing options.

Effortlessly select the exact amount of coffee needed with pre-set dosing options. Manual Grinding Mode: Offers ultimate, on-demand control for at-home baristas who prefer to dose their coffee by eye or weight.

Offers ultimate, on-demand control for at-home baristas who prefer to dose their coffee by eye or weight. Removeable Stainless-Steel Conical Burrs: Delivers a professional-grade grind while making routine cleaning and maintenance a breeze.

Delivers a professional-grade grind while making routine cleaning and maintenance a breeze. 8.8 ounces Twist-and-Lock Bean Hopper: The secure locking systems allows for safe removal of the hopper when it's full.

The secure locking systems allows for safe removal of the hopper when it's full. 4.6 ounces Ground Coffee Container: Stores enough freshly ground coffee to serve a crowd or prep for breakfast routines.

Stores enough freshly ground coffee to serve a crowd or prep for breakfast routines. Antistatic System: Minimizes messy residue and static cling, ensuring ground coffee lands where they should while keeping countertops pristine.

Minimizes messy residue and static cling, ensuring ground coffee lands where they should while keeping countertops pristine. My SMEG Assistant: Simply scan the QR code for access to digital manuals, maintenance tips, and guided setups.

To complete the elevated breakfast experience, SMEG is also expanding its color offerings for its most beloved countertop staples. A sophisticated Matte Black finish is now available for its 1950s style 2-Slice Toaster (model TSF01), Electric Kettle (model KLF03), Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine (model EGF03), and Drip Coffee Machine (model DCF02). A crisp Matte White colorway has also been added for the Electric Kettle (model KLF03) and 2-Slice Toaster (model TSF01), allowing customers to curate a beautiful, modern breakfast nook.

"The morning coffee ritual sets the tone for the entire day, and we believe it deserves to be a thoughtful, elevated experience," said Karen Olle, Marketing Director at SMEG USA. "With our new coffee suite and sophisticated matte finishes, we are bringing the authentic Italian café straight to the kitchen counter, merging exceptional performance and flawless design."

SMEG's Espresso & Cold Brew Coffee Machine is now available at an MSRP of $840 and the Multipurpose Coffee Grinder is available at an MSRP of $300. All new products, including the Matte Black and Matte White finishes, are available for purchase online at smegstore.us. For more information on SMEG USA visit www.smeg.com/us.

About SMEG

Established in 1948, SMEG, whose name is an acronym for "Smalterie Metallurgiche Emiliane Guastalla," simply translated to "Enameling and metal factory located in the town of Guastalla, Italy, in the Emilia Romagna region," remains a proudly-Italian company, now guided by the third generation of the Bertazzoni family. Renowned the world-over for creating beautiful kitchen products that combine technology and style, SMEG makes kitchen appliances that are high-performing, packed with useful features, and crafted from quality materials. For more information, visit www.smeg.com/us. Customers and trade professionals are invited to engage with SMEG on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Marissa Lapointe

Rachel Kay Public Relations,

a FINN Partners Company

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SOURCE SMEG USA