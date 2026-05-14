SMG Holdings LLC Champions Community Spirit as Official Sponsor of the 2026 Red Bank Dog Walk on BroadWalk

RED BANK, N.J., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SMG Holdings LLC, a nationally recognized facilities management company headquartered in Red Bank, NJ, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Dog Walk at Red Bank BroadWalk on May 16, 2026.

For SMG, the sponsorship represents more than participation in a local event — it reflects the company's belief that strong communities are at the heart of every successful business, property, and partnership.

SMG Holdings is celebrating National Pet Month with sponsorship of the Red Bank Dog Walk on BroadWalk in New Jersey. Post this

As a company built on relationships, service, and a culture of connection, SMG is using National Pet Month as an opportunity to celebrate both the communities it serves and the people behind its brand through its month-long "SMG Unleashed" campaign, highlighting team culture, community involvement, and the pets that bring joy to employees' everyday lives.

The Dog Walk kicks off Red Bank's beloved BroadWalk season, transforming Broad Street into a vibrant pedestrian promenade filled with outdoor dining, shopping, entertainment, and local energy throughout the summer months.

"Broad Street is where we rooted our headquarters and where SMG now calls home," said Shannon Prato. "We've always believed facilities management is about more than buildings — it's about the people, businesses, and communities inside them. Supporting events like the Dog Walk allows us to invest in the people and places that contribute to a successful local environment."

SMG team members will be onsite during the event meeting local residents, supporting neighboring businesses, and celebrating alongside fellow dog lovers from across the community - even bringing their own beloved dogs to join in the fun.

Participants can tag and follow SMG's Unleashed campaign @smgfacilities on Instagram or Facebook.

To learn more about SMG and its community initiatives, visit SMG Facilities.

SMG Holdings LLC is a woman-owned, industry-leading facilities management firm headquartered in Red Bank, NJ. For 30 years, SMG has partnered with multi-site organizations nationwide to deliver maintenance solutions that drive business continuity, operational efficiency, and cost optimization. SMG Holdings LLC offers a comprehensive suite of services, including facilities maintenance (SMG Facilities), fire and life safety (SMG Fire), janitorial (SMG Clean), and HVAC solutions through its latest division, SMG HVAC.

www.smgfacilities.com

Media Contact:

Dina Schindler Marketing Manager, SMG Holdings

[email protected]

732-796-8505

SOURCE SMG Holdings LLC