SMG to Showcase 30 Years of Expertise with Sponsorship and Exhibit at ConnexFM 2026 National Conference

SMG celebrates 30 years at ConnexFM 2026—visit Booth 903 to see how experience and innovation drive results. Post this

Conference attendees are invited to visit Booth 903 to discover how 30 years of proven execution, deep-rooted partnership, and forward-thinking innovation can transform and elevate the facilities management experience.

Three Decades of Partnership: Same Heart. Deeper Expertise. Stronger Roots.

From its beginnings in 1996, SMG has remained grounded in the same passion and purpose that started it all. The firm's built-in "culture of YES" continues to fuel a service model that delivers on quality, cost, and speed—executed with precision at scale.

Over 30 years, SMG has developed a proven framework that moves organizations beyond daily "firefighting" and into strategic control. Built on deep industry knowledge and a commitment to exceptional service, this approach drives efficiency, reduces costs, improves asset performance, and delivers true peace of mind for facility managers, procurement leaders, and operations teams.

"Reaching 30 years is more than a reflection of longevity—it's a reflection of trust," said Jason Menser, EVP of Strategic Initiatives at SMG Holdings. "We're constantly evolving how we innovate and adapt to the industry's challenges—so our clients don't just operate efficiently, they're positioned to grow and thrive."

At Booth 903, attendees will see how SMG's operational framework—built over decades of real-world experience—delivers:

Proven Execution at Scale: A refined service model that ensures consistent, high-quality outcomes across thousands of locations

From Reactive to Strategic: Processes and insights that empower teams to move beyond crisis management and into long-term operational control

A True Partnership Approach: A commitment to shared success, rooted in reliability, transparency, and accountability

As SMG looks to the future, the focus remains on expanding capabilities, strengthening specialized service divisions, and leveraging technology in ways that enhance—rather than replace—the human element that defines its service, ensuring clients benefit from both experience and efficiency.

"As we look ahead, our focus remains the same—building strong partnerships, driving smarter operations, and continuing to say 'yes' to new opportunities that help our clients thrive," said Shannon Prato, Founder and CEO of SMG. "Our clients rely on us to manage their facilities as if they were our own. Every work order, every call, every challenge is an opportunity to deliver on that promise—and we take that very seriously, now and since Day 1."

Commitment to the Industry and Community

Beyond the booth, SMG is also proud to be a sponsor of the Connex Foundation's IMPACT Day of Giving, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening not only facilities, but the communities they serve.

Over three decades, SMG has executed over 1,000,000 service orders across North America—earning its reputation as a partner that doesn't just promise results, but delivers them.

To learn more, visit www.smgfacilities.com or stop by Booth 903 at ConnexFM 2026.

About SMG

SMG Holdings LLC is a woman-owned, industry-leading facilities management firm headquartered in Red Bank, NJ. For 30 years, SMG has partnered with multi-site organizations nationwide to deliver maintenance solutions that drive business continuity, operational efficiency, and cost optimization. SMG Holdings LLC offers a comprehensive suite of services, including facilities maintenance (SMG Facilities), fire and life safety (SMG Fire), janitorial (SMG Clean), and HVAC solutions through its latest division, SMG HVAC.

www.smgfacilities.com

About ConnexFM

ConnexFM is the leading association for multi-site facility management professionals. With a focus on education, networking, and professional development, ConnexFM serves as a valuable resource for individuals and organizations in the facility management industry. www.connexfm.com

About Connex Foundation

The Connex Foundation is a 501c3 organization which empowers the multi-site facilities industry and expands its ability to execute local charity projects, provide scholarships and elevate the industry as a whole in an effort shrink the licensed trades gap.

Dina Schindler

Marketing Manager, SMG Holdings

[email protected] | 732-796-8505

SOURCE SMG Holdings LLC