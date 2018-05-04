Smile Doctors Welcomes DN Orthodontics to Growing Family of Practices

"We are thrilled to welcome DN Orthodontics to the Smile Doctors family," said Dr. Scott Law, one of the founders of Smile Doctors. "Drs. Devereux and Nguyen and their team have built a phenomenal practice centered on outstanding patient care, and we look forward to continuing their reputation for excellence as we expand our footprint in the Gulf Coast region."

All 10 DN Orthodontics locations will maintain their current team members and be rebranded as Smile Doctors. These include:

1301 W. Tunnel Blvd., Suite B, Houma, LA

1905 W. Thomas St., Suite M, Hammond, LA

111 Lakewood Drive, Suite B, Luling, LA

3330 Kingman St., Suite I, Metairie, LA

2800 Manhattan Blvd., Suite D, Harvey, LA

1206 E. Judge Perez Drive , Chalmette, LA

, 2330 E. Gause Blvd., Slidell, LA

71380 Highway 21, Suite 103, Covington, LA

8910 Lorraine Road, Gulfport, MS

6420 US-11, Suite C, Picayune, MS

"We have chosen Smile Doctors, a doctor-owned and managed team, to help us continue to provide the best care for our patients and a wonderful culture for our team," said Drs. Devereux and Nguyen. "Both of our organizations believe in putting people first, and we are honored to join the Smile Doctors family so we can better serve our patients and community."

Smile Doctors currently supports more than 140 orthodontic practices across the country and is the largest orthodontic dental support organization. The organization allows orthodontists to focus exclusively on their patient care while receiving support from experienced professionals committed to the growth and success of their practices, including operations, accounting, information technology, marketing, revenue cycle management, human resources and four patient service centers.

For more information about Smile Doctors and its affordable, all-inclusive orthodontic treatment options that feature the latest technology, please visit SmileDoctors.com.

About Smile Doctors, LLC

Smile Doctors, LLC is the largest orthodontic dental support organization in the country with more than 140 affiliated practices in 13 states. Founded by Dr. Scott Law, Scotte Hudsmith, Dr. Dana Fender and Dr. Greg Goggans in 2015, the company is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas and focuses exclusively on developing and growing affiliated orthodontic practices. Smile Doctors-affiliated practices are owned and operated by licensed orthodontists and committed to providing affordable, all-inclusive orthodontic treatment to patients across the country. Smile Doctors' patient-centric approach and team collaboration result in beautiful, confident smiles and the highest standard of patient care. For more information, please visit: www.smiledoctors.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smile-doctors-welcomes-dn-orthodontics-to-growing-family-of-practices-300642689.html

SOURCE Smile Doctors

Related Links

https://www.smiledoctors.com

