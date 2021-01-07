SmilePartners-USA Completes Multiple Add-On Acquisitions

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmilePartners-USA ("SmilePartners"), a portfolio company of Silver Oak Services Partners, LLC ("Silver Oak"), announced today the acquisition of PEDIA, a leading provider of general dentistry and oral surgery services in Chicago, IL, operating 14 locations throughout the Chicago metropolitan area. In addition, SmilePartners announced the acquisitions of multiple other general and specialty dentistry services practices in the Detroit and Atlanta metropolitan areas, adding an additional three locations to the SmilePartners family. Following these acquisitions, SmilePartners now has 46 locations across three distinct markets in Michigan, Illinois and Georgia.

"We are proud to announce our partnership with PEDIA, as well as the addition of several other dental practices to our platform. Our team looks forward to continue executing on our growth strategy and providing the highest quality dental care to our patients," said Vito Dacchille, Chief Executive Officer of SmilePartners.

Dan Gill, Managing Partner at Silver Oak, added, "We are excited to further establish SmilePartners as a leading platform in the dental services sector and look forward to supporting its continued growth."

Please contact Vito Dacchille of SmilePartners or Dan Gill or Biren Bhansali of Silver Oak for additional information.

About SmilePartners-USA

Founded in 1982 and based in Madison Heights, MI, SmilePartners-USA is a leading provider of general and specialty dentistry services in Detroit, Chicago, and Atlanta. Our community dental practices are driven by a passion for our patients' comfort and health, and are connected through our core values of great patient experiences, quality outcomes, and commitment to our local communities. For more information on SmilePartners, please visit our website at smilepartnersusa.com.

About Silver Oak Services Partners

Founded in 2005 and based in Evanston, IL, Silver Oak Services Partners is a lower-middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional management teams to build industry leading business, consumer and healthcare service companies. Silver Oak seeks to make control investments in leading service businesses with $15 to $150 million in revenue. The firm is currently investing out of its fourth fund, a $500 million investment vehicle. For more information, please visit silveroaksp.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

SOURCE Silver Oak Services Partners, LLC

Related Links

http://silveroaksp.com

