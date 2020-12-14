Smirnoff ICE and Luxury Home Goods Brand Cremsiffino are Back with a Last Minute Holiday Gift Idea for Everyone on Your Nice List: Smirnoff NICELY Gifted Puzzles

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 has been the year full of surprises. Now Smirnoff ICE has one more surprise that we think is pretty nice. Just in time for all of your last-minute holiday gifting needs, Smirnoff ICE has once again teamed up with premium imported home goods brand, Cremsiffino, to create a new line of limited-edition NICELY Gifted Puzzles featuring three festive designs that pack an unexpected surprise.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8828251-smirnoff-ice-cremsiffino-nicely-gifted-puzzles/

SMIRNOFF x NICELY GIFTED PUZZLE LAUNCH VIDEO Cat Puzzle Festive Cat

Guaranteed to excite anyone 21 and older on your gifting list this year, the NICELY Gifted puzzles collection offers several captivating scenes for giftees to choose from including - a festive cat for the cat-lover on your list, a happy snowman for those who embrace the magic of the holidays, and a starry night for those whose holiday spirit knows no bounds. Whether you're swapping presents with friends, attending a virtual family white elephant party or looking for something to send your work colleague from afar -- this is a gift that everyone will want to give and receive!

Why? Because these puzzles aren't just any puzzles, they come with a hidden message. Or rather, a hidden bottle— as the holiday puzzle starts taking shape they'll soon see that it actually includes the image of a bottle of Smirnoff ICE that wasn't featured on the box (gasp!), and who (of legal drinking age) doesn't want to be reminded of their favorite beverage this holiday season?

Even better -- once giftees crack the puzzle, they'll be treated to a $5 offer from ecommerce platform Drizly, redeemable for new users until December 31st* which we hope they use to order a bottle of Smirnoff ICE to their doorstep. Can you think of a better holiday gift? …. We'll wait…didn't think so.

"While the holidays may look and feel different this year, we wanted to bring Smirnoff ICE fans some levity. And as a brand known for surprising fans with unexpected gifts and experiences, we wanted to deliver it in a way only Smirnoff ICE could," said Krista Kiisk, Brand Director, Smirnoff. "When you look at cultural activities that have provided entertainment during this year, puzzles are at the top of the list. We took that and ran with it to create a Smirnoff ICE spin on puzzles that bring-out some playful holiday cheer, while helping friends and family connect, even from afar."

Beginning today, Smirnoff ICE fans 21 and older can visit nicelygifted.com to purchase their very own Smirnoff NICELY Gifted Puzzles. Act fast! As if these mischievous holiday surprises weren't already exciting enough, the first 200 puzzles will be sold at a discounted rate of just $1 plus shipping. Quantities are limited and only available while supplies last. And, just in case you miss the $1 promo, we've got ya' covered—the remainder of our puzzles will still be available for purchase at a retail price of $21 plus shipping in honor of 2021.

This marks the second year that Smirnoff ICE has offered last-minute e-shoppers a steal with a surprising twist for their 21+ friends and family. In December of last year, Smirnoff Ice created the fictional Cremsiffino luxury brand , which is actually an anagram for Smirnoff Ice, helping consumers gift the unexpected with a bottle of Smirnoff ICE disguised as luxury at-home appliances.

If puzzles aren't for you, no worries – Smirnoff has something for everyone this holiday season with a range of festive holiday cocktails and products available to check out at Smirnoff.com including limited edition Smirnoff Peppermint Twist flavored spirit with specialty "scratch and sniff" packaging.

Whether you're planning to celebrate at-home in your sweats or on-screen in your bathrobe, please be sure to drink responsibly and stay safe this holiday season.

* Courtesy of Drizly. New Drizly users only. Must be 21+. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Per applicable law, value may be applied towards order total or shipping or delivery fees. Includes orders of non-alcoholic items. Void where prohibited. Expires on 12/31/2020 at 11:59 EDT.

About Smirnoff

The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options across vodka and flavored malt beverages. Current offerings include the world's number-one selling Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, the top-selling line of flavors in North America, the Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions line, and ready-to-serve flavored malt beverages including Smirnoff Seltzer, Smirnoff Ice and Smirnoff Ice Smash.

From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and zero sugar offerings, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on having something for everyone.

The Smirnoff brand traces its vodka heritage back to 19th century Russia and is now enjoyed in over 130 countries worldwide.

Visit www.smirnoff.com for more information, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and Facebook. Please drink responsibly.

About DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Taylor PR

[email protected]

212-714-5723

Nicole Anastasi

DIAGEO

[email protected]

704-796-9992

SOURCE Smirnoff