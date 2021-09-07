NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smirnoff brought the pink to Miami for Labor Day weekend where adults 21 and older were invited to escape to the ultimate pink summer paradise. Hosted by multi-platinum selling recording artist, Ty Dolla $ign, the event, like the Smirnoff Pink Lemonade products, brought the flavor, fun and nostalgia of a perfect summer day to the Magic City.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8946651-smirnoff-ty-dolla-sign-celebrate-new-smirnoff-pink-lemonade-lineup-getyourpinkon/

Smirnoff Paints Miami Pink with the Help of Music Superstar Ty Dolla $ign, a Larger-Than-Life Pink Flamingo and Pop-Up Neon Lemonade Stand Serving Its Newest Pink Lemonade Offering Smirnoff Paints Miami Pink with the Help of Music Superstar Ty Dolla $ign, a Larger-Than-Life Pink Flamingo and Pop-Up Neon Lemonade Stand Serving Its Newest Pink Lemonade Offering Smirnoff Paints Miami Pink with the Help of Music Superstar Ty Dolla $ign, a Larger-Than-Life Pink Flamingo and Pop-Up Neon Lemonade Stand Serving Its Newest Pink Lemonade Offering Smirnoff Paints Miami Pink with the Help of Music Superstar Ty Dolla $ign, a Larger-Than-Life Pink Flamingo and Pop-Up Neon Lemonade Stand Serving Its Newest Pink Lemonade Offering Smirnoff Paints Miami Pink with the Help of Music Superstar Ty Dolla $ign, a Larger-Than-Life Pink Flamingo and Pop-Up Neon Lemonade Stand Serving Its Newest Pink Lemonade Offering Smirnoff Paints Miami Pink with the Help of Music Superstar Ty Dolla $ign, a Larger-Than-Life Pink Flamingo and Pop-Up Neon Lemonade Stand Serving Its Newest Pink Lemonade Offering

Event guests enjoyed a variety of tasty cocktails, ready-to-drink options and the delicious, crisp Pink Lemonade flavor of the latest offering from Smirnoff served from a neon, lemonade stand-inspired bar. A larger-than-life, two-story pink flamingo served up plenty of social media moments as guests vibed to the high-energy setlist of DJ Chantel Jeffries.

"I'm all about bringing that summertime energy no matter what time of year it is, which is exactly the vibe we brought to Miami with Smirnoff Pink Lemonade," said Ty Dolla $ign. "Between the sick beats, even sicker cocktails and the best tasting seltzer released yet, we brought the fun and flavor that summer is all about."

The Pink Lemonade fun doesn't end here. Smirnoff will be showing up in three more cities this month – New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles – to show guests their own version of a pink paradise. All events will adhere to local and state guidelines to ensure attendees are able to enjoy Smirnoff Pink Lemonade safely.

"Smirnoff is ready to bring some cultural PINK heat to Miami by pairing summertime classics with today's hottest entertainers to celebrate the launch of our Smirnoff Pink Lemonade boutique of products," said Jennifer Holiday Hudson, Smirnoff North America Brand Leader. "From creating a tropical escape with a larger than life pink flamingo float to welcoming Ty as our host, someone who elevates every stage with his versatility, we/Smirnoff wants to remind our people to keep the energetic fun and good times of Summer going, all year long. No matter how you choose to #GetYourPinkOn while enjoying our NEW Smirnoff Pink Lemonade, please sip responsibly!"

Earlier this summer, Smirnoff officially launched its "Get Your Pink On" campaign in support of the new Smirnoff Pink Lemonade portfolio. Perfect for any occasion, with a classic balance of lemon, strawberry, and raspberry flavors, the Smirnoff Pink Lemonade lineup offers a format and flavor profile for all adult consumers.

Now available on shelves nationwide, Smirnoff Pink Lemonade Vodka Specialty has a recommended retail price of $11.99 for a 750ml bottle and contains 30% alcohol by volume (ABV). Smirnoff Pink Lemonade is bringing two new convenient, ready-to-go options to the party. Smirnoff Ice Pink Lemonade premium malt beverage launched earlier this summer at a suggested retail price of $8.99 per 6 pack and contains 4.5% ABV and Smirnoff Seltzer Pink Lemonade is popping up on shelves now at a suggested retail price of $8.99 per six pack and contains 4.5% ABV.

Make sure to follow along with @Smirnoff on Instagram to stay up-to-date on all of the Smirnoff Pink Lemonade news. No matter how you #GetYourPinkOn this summer please remember to always drink responsibly.

About SMIRNOFF

Smirnoff has been giving the people what they want since the brand's inception in 1864. Over the years as the "Vodka for the People," Smirnoff has changed the spirits game from inventing the Moscow Mule to reimagining the vodka martini.

Because the brand is dedicated to the people and their evolving taste preferences, Smirnoff has an option for everyone and every occasion. The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options for adults across vodka and flavored malt beverages. Current offerings include the world's No. 1 selling Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, the top-selling line of flavors in North America, the Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions line, and ready-to-serve flavored malt beverages including Smirnoff Seltzer, Smirnoff Ice and Smirnoff Ice Smash. From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and zero sugar offerings, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on having something for everyone.

The Smirnoff brand traces its vodka heritage back to 19th century Russia and is now enjoyed in over 130 countries worldwide. Visit www.smirnoff.com for more information, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and Facebook. Please drink responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Nicole Anastasi

DIAGEO

[email protected]

704-796-9992

Smirnoff

TAYLOR

[email protected]

SOURCE Smirnoff

Related Links

http://www.smirnoff.com

