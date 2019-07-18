Smith Holland Named President of Hallmark Greetings

"Smith is a proven leader with an unquestioned commitment to fostering high-performance cultures to drive business success," said Mike Perry, president and CEO, Hallmark Cards, Inc. "I know he will do what it takes to ensure Hallmark Greetings can continue to make a positive difference in the world."

"It is incredibly exciting to be taking on this challenge with Hallmark Greetings," said Holland. "This is a transformative time for the company and we will be aggressive in finding new ways of meeting our consumers' needs as part of this foundational part of our business."

Holland was previously president and CEO of Crayola since 2015 where he led strategic initiatives focused on innovation, digital transformation, international expansion, Crayola Experience advancement, and supply chain and systems execution. Prior to this role, at Crayola he served as chief financial officer and executive vice president–Crayola International.

Before joining Crayola, Holland held a variety of leadership positions at Hallmark including president of Hallmark Canada, vice president–corporate finance, and finance vice president–Hallmark Retail. Earlier in his career, he worked as general manager, business development at General Electric and as a management consultant at McKinsey & Co.

Holland earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Kansas and a master's degree in business administration from Northwestern University.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing 30,000 worldwide, the approximately $4 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. Its global Hallmark Greetings business sells greeting cards, gift wrap and related products in more than 30 languages with distribution in more than 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide. Hallmark Retail operates about 2,000 Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries and Hallmark Home & Gifts is an emerging business selling a broad array of home décor and gift product throughout the U.S. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Crown Media Family Networks operates three cable channels – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama – in addition to Hallmark Publishing, the e-books division of the Hallmark channels, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription-based streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Hallmark Cards, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hallmark.com/

