Smithworks® and Blake Shelton Launch a New Ready-To-Drink American-Brewed Hard Seltzer Lemonade

Whether you're at a socially distanced backyard BBQ, enjoying a day at the lake or need a convenient drink solution for a casual hang out with close friends—Smithworks Hard Seltzer Lemonade brings the summer taste of America's Heartland to life all year round for any casual daytime drinking occasion.

"Made with pride and rooted in values of the Heartland, Smithworks and I want to celebrate with new drinks and old friends," said Blake Shelton. "Our new Smithworks hard seltzers taste like liquid sunshine. Infused with the flavors of crisp and refreshing lemonade, it's the perfect way to kick back and cool off this summer."

Smithworks Hard Seltzers are perfectly balanced and packed with lemonade flavor in every sip, inspired by summer in the American Heartland, for a casual afternoon to kick back under the sun:

Classic Lemon – Our version of the All-American taste of summer: classic, cool lemonade. Serve chilled for a refreshing, tart, slightly sweet taste for those hot summer months.

Ripe Strawberry – Like the first bite into summer's favorite fruit: strawberry. A refreshing, slightly sweet infusion into lemonade with a punch of fresh-tasting strawberry flavor.

Southern Peach Tea – A nod to our Heartland roots, offering the perfect flavors of refreshing lemonade blended with southern sweet tea and a juicy peach twist.

Crisp Lime – Inspired by Blake's favorite combination of lemon and lime, brings the tart crispness of lime flavor to the crisp sweetness of America's favorite drink.

"With the ready-to-drink category forecasted to be the fastest-growing category over the next five years, we are thrilled to enter this space and offer a new spin with our Smithworks Hard Seltzer Lemonades like no others," said Regan Clarke, Vice President, Smithworks, Pernod Ricard USA. "As a member of the Smithworks family, Blake Shelton has played an integral role in the development of the Smithworks brand and this new launch, inspired by his summers in the Heartland."

Smithworks Hard Seltzer Lemonade and its variety pack with all four flavors is available in 17 states, with additional distribution slated for 2021. The 5% ABV flavored malt beverages are brewed with natural lemonade flavors and have 100 calories and 1 gram of sugar per 12 oz can1. Smithworks Hard Seltzer Lemonades are available in the following formats: 12-count Variety Pack (12oz cans); 6-count Classic Lemon Pack (12oz cans); and tall Single Serve cans in Classic Lemon and Ripe Strawberry (23.5oz cans).

With the launch, the brand released a fun 30-second "Here's To Here" video featuring Blake Shelton drinking and enjoying Smithworks Hard Seltzer Lemonade with close friends and family on an ideal summer day in the Heartland. In the video, Blake notes "here's to summer days and something cold in your hand" and ends with "here's to traditions and starting new ones with Smithworks."

ABOUT BLAKE SHELTON

Blake Shelton continues to add to his superstar status. His recent single "Happy Anywhere" featuring Gwen Stefani topped the Country Digital Song Sales chart, also marking his 28th No. 1 on the country airplay charts. Now he's building upon the message that it doesn't matter what you have or where you are if you have love with his newest single "Minimum Wage," currently Top 30 on the country charts. Both tunes follow the Platinum-selling, multi-week No.1 "Nobody But You," which has topped 220 million streams and is currently nominated for the ACM Music Event of the Year. "Nobody But You" made its TV debut on the 62nd GRAMMY Awards, where Shelton was also nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for his smash "God's Country." One of the fastest country songs in 2019 to reach one million track equivalents, the 3x Platinum hit also earned the 2019 CMA Award for Single of the Year and the 2020 ACM Award for Single of the Year. "God's Country" and "Nobody But You" are featured on Fully Loaded: God's Country, Shelton's seventh album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart. In the fall, Shelton won Favorite Album – Country at the American Music Awards and was named Country Artist of the Year at the E! People's Choice Awards for the third consecutive year.

As a coach for the Emmy Award-winning television show The Voice, Shelton is a seven-time champion, most recently with his contestant Todd Tilghman. The Grand Ole Opry member also remains focused on his Ole Red partnership with Ryman Hospitality, with locations currently in Tishomingo, Nashville, Gatlinburg and Orlando. With awards wins nearing the hundreds, Shelton remains a force in the industry with ACM (5), AMA (3), CMA (10), CMT (11) and People's Choice Awards (6), among many others.

About Pernod Ricard USA®

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA, the world's second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

The company's leading spirits and wines include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Tequila Avión®, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Malibu®, Kahlúa®, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch, Olmeca Altos™, Beefeater® Gin, Lot No. 40™ and Pike Creek®, Midleton®, Powers®, Redbreast®, Plymouth®, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin®, Martell® Cognac, Lillet®, Hiram Walker®, Pernod®, Ricard®; and such superior wines as Kenwood Vineyards®, Brancott Estate®, Campo Viejo®, Graffigna® and Jacob's Creek®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

1 Per 12 Fl. Oz. Serving Average Analysis: Calories 100; Carbohydrates 2g; Protein 0g; Sugar 1g; and Fat 0 grams.

