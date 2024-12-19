Smoke Evacuation Systems Market to Hit US$ 266.4 Million by 2029 with 7.3% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smoke evacuation systems market, valued at US$175.5 million in 2023, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.3%, reaching US$187.6 million in 2024 and an impressive US$266.4 billion by 2029. The market has performed gallantly over the years driving growth in smoke evacuation systems market which are growing awareness regarding health from surgical smoke exposure, particularly respiratory and carcinogenic hazards involving the healthcare professionals, growing adoption of minimally invasive and energy-based surgical procedures that are smoke producing, regulatory guideline tension, and increasing emphasis upon workplace safety in healthcare premises.

Based on product, the smoke evacuation pencil and wand are the largest share in smoke evacuation system market because they serve a very important function of capturing surgical smoke right at the origin from an undiscerned source during electrosurgical and laser-based procedures. Such devices get used with surgical instruments to perform effectively in evacuating the smoke two functions such as smoke evacuator and precision cutting or coagulation. Extensive applications are based on better visibility and safety consideration to satisfy strict regulatory standards governing operating room air quality. There are various other aspects such as ease of use during various procedures, growing awareness regarding the health hazards of surgical smoke, thus solidifying dominance in the market.

Based on application, laparoscopic surgery accounts for the largest share in the smoke evacuation systems market, setting the tone for more minimally invasive procedures performed throughout the world, accompanied by extremely large smoke created during these procedures. The closed environment of laparoscopic surgery makes the effective smoke management strictly necessary for proper visibility and the safety of both patients and surgeons. Such systems are increasingly applied to these interventions to prevent complications such as diminished visualization, heat-related tissue damage, and occupational hazards for operating room staff. Increasing acceptance of laparoscopic procedures, combined with growing knowledge of the dangers of surgical smoke, will fuel the market for smoke evacuation solutions into this application.

Based on end user, hospitals have the largest market share in the smoke evacuation systems market because of their high surgical volume and adoption of advanced technologies in ensuring the safety of patients and staff. With diverse surgical specialties, hospitals are major consumers of smoke evacuation systems to comply with stringent regulatory standards and enhance operating room air quality. They are regarded as market leaders with the strength to invest in in-depth safety measures and are, as well, main centers of complex and minimally invasive procedures. Their raising attention to the dangers of surgical smoke, accompanied by a focus on higher standards of healthcare quality, will make this process strengthen in the future.

Based on region, North America has the largest market share for smoke evacuation systems due to a very advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region, large volumes of surgical procedures being carried out, and strict rules of occupational safety. The need for protecting healthcare workers and the quality of air leads the regions to accept smoke evacuation technologies widely among hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Increasing awareness about the health risks associated with surgical smoke, along with huge investments in minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgeries, further supports this growth. Major companies in medical devices and sustained innovation in smoke evacuation solutions dominate North America's market share.

The prominent players in the smoke evacuation systems market are Conmed Corporation (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Stryker (US), Johnson & Johnson (USA), Olympus Corp. (Japan), Danaher Corp. (US), Ecolab (USA), Zimmer Biomet (USA).

CONMED CORPORATION (US):

ConMed Corporation is a medical technology company that provides comprehensive innovative surgical products, medical devices, and patient monitoring solutions. Established in 1970, the company is headquartered in Largo, Florida. The company commands wide, large-sized client bases in orthopaedics, endoscopy, cardiology, and minimally invasive surgery. ConMed provides high-quality products, which include the smoke evacuation system, electrosurgical generators, laparoscopic instruments, and arthroscopic devices. The smoke evacuation solutions by ConMed are designed to capture and filter the surgical smoke generated by electrosurgery, laser surgery, and other energy-based procedures. The company is dedicated to medical technology to better outcomes for patients and open opportunities for surgical procedures. ConMed has offices in more than 100 countries, and it further invests Research and Development for Healthcare Innovations.

MEDTRONIC (Ireland):

Medtronic is one of the largest medical technology, services, and solutions companies around the globe. The company was established in 1949, and its headquarters is in Dublin, Ireland. The company offers services in over 150 countries, which mainly cut across specialties in medicine: cardiology, neurology, surgical technologies, and diabetes management. The impressive portfolio includes such innovative products as smoke evacuation systems, pacemakers, insulin pumps, robotic surgical systems, and many more. Built from innovation and better healthcare, Medtronic blends its smoke evacuation technology with its vast offering of surgical instruments and energy-based products. To this end, by setting forth innovations in safety and efficiency, the company establishes itself as a trusted leader in the provision of state-of-the-art surgical solutions.

STRYKER (US):

Stryker is a global leader in medical technology that creates innovative products and services that enhance healthcare. Started in 1941 and now based in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Stryker continues to operate through various disciplines in medicine, including orthopaedics, neurotechnology, spine, and surgical technologies. Stryker's market offerings include state-of-the-art medical and surgical equipment, smoke evacuation systems, implantable devices, robotic-assisted surgical systems, and digital health solutions. Stryker has developed solutions that protect the healthcare worker and the patient from harmful airborne contaminants while maintaining clear visibility in the operative field. Found in more than 75 countries, Stryker has earned a reputation for its commitment to innovation, quality, and a customer focus through continuous investments in research and development to keep its top standing in the advancements of medical technology.

