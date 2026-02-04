Smoothie King and Tyler Cameron Get Berry 'Smooth' This Valentine's Day with a New Limited-Time Smoothie

Introducing the new Berry Smooth Smoothie, a delicious smoothie-inspired twist on a chocolate-covered strawberry

DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothie King is adding a little extra smooth to its menu this Valentine's Day. The original smoothie brand is teaming up with Tyler Cameron – TV personality, entrepreneur, and the embodiment of effortless smooth – to introduce the Berry Smooth Smoothie, a limited-time offering blended in partnership with Cameron and available at Smoothie King stores nationwide beginning February 10, 2026.

Smoothie King

The collaboration brings smooth full circle. Smoothie King invented the smoothie category and coined the word "smoothie" in 1973, and with 50 years of expertise, the brand continues to approach smoothies differently – designing each recipe from the ground up working with nutritional experts to balance nutrients and flavor. Enter Tyler Cameron, whose laid-back confidence and wellness-forward mindset make him a natural fit. Together, they've created a smoothie-inspired take on the classic chocolate-covered strawberry, offering a rich, berry-forward flavor blended in a delicious smoothie.

The Berry Smooth Smoothie is a crave-worthy Valentine's beverage blended with ingredients such as strawberries, cocoa and a proprietary protein blend. Like all Smoothie King offerings, the nutritional work is already done so guests can simply sip, savor, and enjoy. The Tyler Cameron x Smoothie King Berry Smooth Smoothie is available exclusively via the Smoothie King app and in stores starting February 10.

"At Smoothie King, we are guided by a vision to make the world a better place by nourishing healthy habits. Valentine's Day is often centered around indulgence, and we saw an opportunity to reimagine a classic beloved offering in smoothie form," said Claudia Schaefer, Chief Marketing Officer at Smoothie King. "Tyler Cameron makes the perfect partner as he embodies 'smooth' in every sense, and his values align seamlessly with our brand and commitment to help guests turn healthy intentions into sustainable routines."

There's even more to love at Smoothie King this February. Coinciding with the Berry Smooth Smoothie launch, the brand announces an addition its Power Eats Menu with the debut of a New Egg & Avocado Signature Toast, also available nationwide beginning February 10. The new toast features hearty 8 grain bread layered with avocado, everything bagel seasoning, sliced hard boiled eggs, chili garlic oil and chili flakes – designed to pair seamlessly with smoothies to offer a complete, satisfying meal.

For more information on Smoothie King and to view the full menu, visit www.smoothieking.com.

ABOUT SMOOTHIE KING FRANCHISES, INC.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based company with more than 1,200 units nationwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies.

Today, with over 50 years focused on making nutrition delicious and guided by a mission to make the world a better place by nourishing healthy habits, Smoothie King continues to design each smoothie from the ground up, working with nutritional experts to balance nutrients and flavor. In April 2023, Smoothie King expanded beyond smoothies with the launch of Smoothie Bowls. In 2025, the brand introduced its Power Eats Menu, its first nationwide rollout of food items, which earned Nation's Restaurant News' MenuMasters Healthful Innovation award in 2026. Smoothie King also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements, and more.

Repeatedly recognized as a top franchise opportunity, Smoothie King was recently ranked #17 in Entrepreneur Magazine's highly competitive "Franchise 500" ranking for 2026, as well as #11 in Entrepreneur's 2025 Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners and #11 in its 2025 Top Franchises for Veterans feature. Smoothie King was also included in the 2025 Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, Technomic's Top 500 Chains and Franchise Times 2025 Top 400.

