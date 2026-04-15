SMPL Investor Alert: Simply Good Foods Securities Fraud Investigation - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Potential Class Action After Company Allegedly Inflated Adjusted Metrics: Levi & Korsinsky

Simply Good Foods told investors they "remain confident that our top and bottom line performance will improve once we get beyond Q2," then slashed full-year guidance following Q2 results; the stock fell more than 25% in just two days.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL) shareholders lost over 18% of their investment the same day the Company reported Q2 2026 results that included a 9.4% year-over-year revenue decline and a 460-basis-point gross margin contraction. On the earnings call, CFO Christopher Bealer stated management was "disappointed with our Q2 performance as our retail takeaway slowed significantly compared to Q1 … this poor performance will result in lost distribution in the coming months."

Shareholders who lost money on SMPL are encouraged to submit their information now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On January 8, 2026, Simply Good produced Q1 results demonstrating a 0.3% decrease in net sales and a 590 basis point decline in margins compared to the year ago period. Nevertheless, investors were assured these figures were tracking within the company's guided ranges of negative 2% to positive 2% net sales growth alongside declining gross margins of between 100 and 150 basis points. Within weeks, that guidance was cut to a 7-10% net sales decline and a 300 to 350 basis point decline in gross margins for FY 2026.

Investors who purchased Simply Good Foods shares and suffered a loss are encouraged to click here to discuss their legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SMPL Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the SMPL investigation? A: Investors who purchased SMPL stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Simply Good Foods made materially false or misleading statements regarding its financial performance metrics and forward guidance. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do SMPL investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my SMPL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought and sold at a loss may still participate.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP