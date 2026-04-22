SMPL Investor Alert: Simply Good Foods Securities Fraud Investigation - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Potential Class Action After Company Allegedly Misrepresented Financial Outlook: Levi & Korsinsky

CEO reaffirmed flat growth guidance on the Q1 2026 earnings call -- then the company cut FY 2026 revenue guidance to a 7-10% decline, and shares dropped over 18%.

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors in Simply Good Foods (SMPL) lost over 18% of their holdings after the company disclosed a 9.4% year-over-year revenue decline in Q2 2026 and simultaneously cut its full-year revenue guidance from a flat midpoint to a 7-10% decline. Shareholders who lost money on SMPL are encouraged to submit their information now to discuss their legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

During the Q1 2026 earnings call on January 8, 2026, CEO Geoff Tanner stated: "I'm pleased with our Q1 performance, and I want to reiterate our confidence in our plan for the balance of the year. As a result, we are reaffirming our full-year outlook for net sales and adjusted EBITDA." On the same call, CFO Christopher Bealer specified that net-sales growth was expected in the range of negative 2% to positive 2%. The following quarter, Simply Good Foods issued a guidance cut forecasting a 7-10% revenue decline for FY 2026 -- a material departure from the outlook management had just reaffirmed one quarter ago.

In the prior quarter's call on October 23, 2025, CEO Tanner told investors: "We are confident our gross margins will improve beginning modestly in Q3 and more meaningfully into Q4." The revised FY 2026 guidance instead projected a 300-350 basis point margin decline. SMPL shares fell more than 18% as investors reacted to the gap between what management had stated and what the revised numbers showed.

If you purchased Simply Good Foods shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your rights with Levi & Korsinsky . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SMPL Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the SMPL investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors who purchased SMPL securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Simply Good Foods made materially false or misleading statements regarding its financial outlook, including management's reaffirmation of flat-to-slight-growth revenue guidance shortly before a material guidance cut to a 7-10% decline. When the revised outlook was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the SMPL investigation? A: Investors who purchased SMPL stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do SMPL investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my SMPL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP