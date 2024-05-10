SMP's Trombetta® Awarded Waytek's Outstanding Growth Award for 2023

NEW YORK, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is proud to announce that its subsidiary, Trombetta®, has been recognized by Waytek as an outstanding supplier whose products have experienced exceptional growth in sales.

Trombetta® is a key brand in SMP's Engineered Solutions segment, offering custom-engineered products for both on-highway and off-highway applications, in the heavy truck, construction, agricultural, electric vehicle and power sports markets.

Waytek, Inc., a leading electrical components distributor, presented Trombetta® with its Outstanding Growth Award for 2023, recognizing Trombetta® as a partner whose commitment to quality, innovation and service has been reflected by exceptional growth in product sales to Waytek customers. Trombetta® was previously awarded with Waytek's 2021 New Product of the Year Award for its CAN Bus Power Splitters and Control Modules, and these products, as well as Trombetta's CAN Bus Control Modules, Magnetic Latching Battery Separators, and the Bear Series of high-current Contactors have contributed to this exceptional growth.

Trombetta® Director of Sales and Marketing, Mike Hassinger, said, "SMP Trombetta® continuously strives to provide the highest-quality solutions to our end users. This award is a testament to the efforts of our employees and the vision we share with Waytek to meet our customers' needs for innovative, high-performing products. We look forward to continuing to grow our successful partnership with Waytek."

For more information on Trombetta®, visit SMPEngineeredSolutions.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is a leader in the industries it serves and a trusted partner for all its stakeholders. SMP manufactures and distributes premium replacement parts for its customers in the Automotive Aftermarket while providing customizable solutions for vehicle control and thermal management categories in diversified end markets represented by its Engineered Solutions segment. SMP is a global manufacturer with over 6,100 employees (inclusive of temporary and joint venture employees) across 32 manufacturing, distribution and engineering facilities and offices located in North America, Europe and Asia. SMP's strategy combines growth, stability and diversification to balance today's corporate needs with future opportunities, along with a goal to provide steady, long-term shareholder returns through consistent dividends, reinvestment back into the company and selective acquisitions that serve to make its core businesses stronger. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

