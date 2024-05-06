Standard Motor Products Expands Cam and Crank Sensor Program

Key Takeaways

- Standard® Cam and Crank Sensors are engineered for accuracy, speed, and durability

- The Standard® and Blue Streak® Camshaft and Crankshaft Position Sensor program features nearly 1,000 SKUs covering more than 250 million vehicles

- Each Sensor is extensively tested and validated to perform properly and last

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) continues to expand its industry-leading Camshaft and Crankshaft Position Sensor program with late-model coverage for import and domestic vehicles. Standard® Cam and Crank Sensors are engineered for accuracy, speed, and durability to help keep vehicles operating as designed and last.

The Standard® and Blue Streak® Cam and Crank Sensor program features industry-leading coverage, with nearly 1,000 SKUs covering more than 250 million vehicles.

Camshaft and crankshaft position sensors measure the relative position of the cam and crank as well as the rotational speed and whether they are accelerating or decelerating. These sensors are highly complex, measuring and processing in real time, and even the slightest delay or inaccuracy can affect timing, impacting engine performance, fuel economy and emissions. Accuracy, speed, and durability are the most important characteristics of a properly functioning sensor, and Standard® engineers and manufactures its Cam and Crank Position Sensors to meet these requirements.

Standard® Cam and Crank Sensors feature advanced circuitry that provides immunity from electromagnetic interference for long-term accuracy, and utilize a high-strength neodymium magnet to ensure the proper signal voltage is sent to the PCM. Speed is achieved by the integrated analog to digital convertor, which provides the PCM with real-time information digitally. For durability, these Sensors use watertight connectors to keep out moisture and a sealed metal case which prevents oil intrusion. Additionally, Standard® Crank Sensors feature a protective sleeve to prevent wires from chafing and creating short circuits. Standard® Cam and Crank Sensors are vibration tested for up to 68 hours and chamber tested from -40°F to 257°F to ensure that they will perform in extreme conditions. Each Sensor is also end-of-line tested for timing, pulse width, and signal amplitude so they can be recommended with confidence.

The Standard® and Blue Streak® Cam and Crank Sensor program features industry-leading coverage, with nearly 1,000 SKUs covering more than 250 million vehicles. Standard® is committed to the continued expansion of this program. Recent additions include new Camshaft Sensors for popular vehicles like the 2022-21 Chevrolet Trailblazer, 2023-22 Volkswagen Taos, and Genesis vehicles through 2023. New Crankshaft Sensors have been added for heavy-duty RAM trucks through 2024, 2023-22 Kia Carnival, 2022-17 Toyota Highlander and more.

As part of a complete program, Blue Streak® Cam and Crank Sensor Kits are also available. Blue Streak® Cam Sensor Kits include all of the required sensors and new high-temp connectors, while Crank Sensor Kits include a new crank sensor along with a high-temp connector.

John Herc, Vice President Vehicle Control Marketing, SMP, stated, "Our complete line of Cam and Crank Sensors offers industry-leading coverage. Combine that with our precision engineering and extensive testing regiment, and you have a Cam and Crank Sensor program that's second to none."

All Standard® and Blue Streak® Cam and Crank Sensors and Kits are listed in the catalog found at StandardBrand.com and in electronic catalog providers.

About Standard®

Standard® provides unmatched coverage for all import and domestic vehicle applications equipped with gas, hybrid, and electric powertrains. Standard's line offers premium automotive products in multiple product categories for vehicle systems such as electric, safety, fuel, and ignition. Product categories include Ignition Coils, Sensors, Switches, VVT Components, ADAS Products, TMPS Sensors, Fuel Injection and much more. For additional information, contact an SMP® sales representative or visit StandardBrand.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts utilized in the maintenance, repair and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. In addition, SMP continues to increase its supplier capabilities with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across multiple industries such as agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment. SMP sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin American countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.