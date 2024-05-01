Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Net sales for the first quarter of 2024 were $331.4 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $328.0 million during the comparable quarter in 2023. Earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2024 were $9.9 million or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $12.7 million or $0.57 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2024 were $10.0 million or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $13.4 million or $0.61 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2023.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "Our first quarter experienced mixed results. We are pleased with our record-setting top line performance as sales increased 1% against last year's first quarter, rebounding from the sluggish sales we saw at the end of 2023. However, as expected, we continued to experience headwinds across various cost inputs, causing a drag on our profitability."

By segment, Vehicle Control sales were up 0.5% against a difficult comparison of over 4% growth last year, as customers returned to more normalized ordering patterns after a slowdown in the fourth quarter of last year.

Turning to Temperature Control, sales declined 1.1% versus the same quarter last year. However, this is mainly due to the timing of pre-season orders which can always shift between periods. Ultimately, as a seasonal business, our annual results will be determined by the degree and duration of hot weather the country experiences, and therefore early results are not indicative of the full year.

Engineered Solutions sales increased 4.5% over last year's first quarter, setting a single quarter record for this segment, as our traction with new and existing customers continues to build. We remain encouraged with our progress in winning new business and the overall opportunity we see in terms of long-term sales growth.

Looking at profitability, our Adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.9% in the quarter vs. 8.8% last year. Excluding $1.1 million of start-up costs related to our new distribution center in Shawnee, KS, Adjusted EBITDA was 7.2% in the quarter. Within the combined Aftermarket segments, Adjusted EBITDA was helped by a 40 basis point gross margin improvement, but was offset by $1.0 million of higher factoring costs, as well as inflation in other SG&A expenses. Adjusted EBITDA in Engineered Solutions was down primarily due to a lower gross margin in the quarter, which was impacted by inflationary cost increases and some unfavorable changes in mix of sales.

Our sales and profit expectations for the full year of 2024 remain unchanged. We anticipate sales growth will be flat to low single digits, and Adjusted EBITDA will be in a range of 9.0% to 9.5%. As previously discussed, we expect to incur roughly $5 million of added costs in 2024 as compared to 2023 for our new distribution center in Shawnee, KS, related to increased rent as well as redundancy expenses as we transition away from our Edwardsville, KS distribution center. Additionally, we anticipate approximately $25 million in capital expenditures as we outfit the new facility. We are pleased to have successfully begun the first phase of shipping from our new DC, and are optimistic about the benefits it will bring once fully implemented. It will provide SMP with expanded capacity for future growth, mitigate risk through a multi-point distribution strategy, and improve product delivery times in certain geographies.

As part of our commitment to return value to shareholders, the Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on June 3, 2024 to stockholders of record on May 15, 2024. Additionally, we purchased $2.6 million of common stock under our existing $30 million share repurchase authorization during the quarter. From the end of the first quarter through April 29, 2024, we purchased an additional $3.5 million of common stock, leaving our remaining authorization under the current program at $23.9 million.

In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "As we look to the long term, we remain optimistic about both of our end markets. The fundamental trends in the aftermarket are favorable – a growing and aging car parc, a return to historical miles driven, and the high cost of new vehicles should lead to ongoing demand for parts, especially in non-discretionary categories such as ours. Our Engineered Solutions business continues to grow globally as we become known as a capable high-quality supplier, and opportunities continue to present themselves. And while near-term cost pressures persist, we are excited for 2024 and beyond, and we thank our employees that make all of this possible."

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. This call will be web cast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q1 2024 Earnings Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-267-6316 (domestic) or 203-518-9783 (international). Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 888-215-1535 (domestic) or 402-220-4940 (international).

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC Consolidated Statements of Operations



























(In thousands, except per share amounts)











































THREE MONTHS ENDED





MARCH 31,





2024



2023





(Unaudited)

NET SALES

$ 331,403



$ 328,028















COST OF SALES

241,881



236,761















GROSS PROFIT

89,522



91,267















SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

74,733



69,633

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

192



912

OTHER INCOME, NET

22



24















OPERATING INCOME

14,619



20,746















OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET

819



225















INTEREST EXPENSE

2,067



3,862















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

13,371



17,109















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

3,342



4,372















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

10,029



12,737















LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(1,039)



(780)















NET EARNINGS

8,990



11,957















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

166



39















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)

$ 8,824



$ 11,918





























NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP











EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 9,863



$ 12,698

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(1,039)



(780)

TOTAL

$ 8,824



$ 11,918





























NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP











BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.45



$ 0.59

DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.05)



(0.04)

NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$ 0.40



$ 0.55





























DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.44



$ 0.57

DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.05)



(0.03)

NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$ 0.39



$ 0.54





























WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

21,923,830



21,609,618

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,372,543



22,097,750















(a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries













STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC





Segment Revenues and Operating Profit













































(In thousands)





















THREE MONTHS ENDED











MARCH 31,











2024



2023











(Unaudited)







Revenues

















Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and

















Fuel Delivery)

$ 116,085



$ 116,083







Electrical and Safety

52,407



51,804







Wire sets and other

17,032



16,690







Vehicle Control

185,524



184,577



























AC System Components

49,960



50,798







Other Thermal Components

21,648



21,608







Temperature Control

71,608



72,406



























Commercial Vehicle

22,908



20,232







Construction / Agriculture

10,076



11,692







Light Vehicle

21,803



23,019







All Other

19,484



16,102







Engineered Solutions

74,271



71,045



























Revenues

$ 331,403



$ 328,028



























Gross Margin

















Vehicle Control

$ 58,899 31.7 %

$ 58,472 31.7 %





Temperature Control

19,689 27.5 %

19,155 26.5 %





Engineered Solutions

10,934 14.7 %

13,640 19.2 %





All Other

-



-







Gross Margin

$ 89,522 27.0 %

$ 91,267 27.8 %

























Selling, General & Administrative

















Vehicle Control

$ 43,258 23.3 %

$ 40,836 22.1 %





Temperature Control

17,600 24.6 %

16,528 22.8 %





Engineered Solutions

8,691 11.7 %

7,909 11.1 %





All Other

5,184



4,360







Selling, General & Administrative

$ 74,733 22.6 %

$ 69,633 21.2 %

























Operating Income

















Vehicle Control

$ 15,641 8.4 %

$ 17,636 9.6 %





Temperature Control

2,089 2.9 %

2,627 3.6 %





Engineered Solutions

2,243 3.0 %

5,731 8.1 %





All Other

(5,184)



(4,360)







Subtotal

$ 14,789 4.5 %

$ 21,634 6.6 %





Restructuring & Integration

(192) -0.1 %

(912) -0.3 %





Other Income, Net

22 0.0 %

24 0.0 %





Operating Income

$ 14,619 4.4 %

$ 20,746 6.3 %



























STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures























































































(In thousands, except per share amounts)























THREE MONTHS ENDED















MARCH 31,















2024

2023















(Unaudited)











EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP









































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 9,863

$ 12,698

































RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

192

912











INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(50)

(237)











NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 10,005

$ 13,373























































DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP









































GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.44

$ 0.57

































RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

0.01

0.04











INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

-

-

































NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.45

$ 0.61























































OPERATING INCOME









































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 14,619

$ 20,746

































RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

192

912











OTHER INCOME, NET

(22)

(24)

LAST TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

YEAR ENDED











MARCH 31,

DECEMBER 31, NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 14,789

$ 21,634

2024

2023

2023











(Unaudited)



EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS









































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 13,371

$ 17,109

$ 77,978

$ 87,882

$ 81,716





















DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

7,301

7,082

29,241

28,428

29,022 INTEREST EXPENSE

2,067

3,862

11,492

13,674

13,287 EBITDA

22,739

28,053

118,711

129,984

124,025





















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

192

912

1,922

2,762

2,642 CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE

-

-

-

7,002

- SPECIAL ITEMS

192

912

1,922

9,764

2,642





















EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 22,931

$ 28,965

$ 120,633

$ 139,748

$ 126,667











































MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP,

AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS

BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN

UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED

ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments















































































































































(In thousands)

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024





Vehicle Control

Temperature

Control

Engineered

Solutions

All Other

Consolidated





(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME













































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 15,540

$ 2,031 0 $ 2,232 0 $ (5,184)

$ 14,619

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

101

58

33

-

192

OTHER INCOME, NET

-

-

(22)

-

(22)

























NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 15,641

$ 2,089

$ 2,243

$ (5,184)

$ 14,789

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS













































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 14,315

$ 1,888

$ 2,346

$ (5,178)

$ 13,371

























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

3,525

898

2,469

409

7,301

INTEREST EXPENSE

1,427

531

664

(555)

2,067

EBITDA

19,267

3,317

5,479

(5,324)

22,739

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

101

58 0 33 0 -

192

SPECIAL ITEMS

101

58

33

-

192

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 19,368

$ 3,375

$ 5,512

$ (5,324)

$ 22,931

% of Net Sales

10.4 %

4.7 %

7.4 %





6.9 %

























(In thousands)

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023





Vehicle Control

Temperature

Control

Engineered

Solutions

All Other

Consolidated





(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME













































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 17,375

$ 2,084

$ 5,647

$ (4,360)

$ 20,746

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

285

543

84

-

912

OTHER INCOME, NET

(24)

-

-

-

(24)

























NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 17,636

$ 2,627

$ 5,731

$ (4,360)

$ 21,634

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS













































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 15,057

$ 1,105

$ 5,286

$ (4,339)

$ 17,109

























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

3,412

763

2,481

426

7,082

INTEREST EXPENSE

2,741

893

359

(131)

3,862

EBITDA

21,210

2,761

8,126

(4,044)

28,053

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

285

543

84

-

912

SPECIAL ITEMS

285

543

84

-

912

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 21,495

$ 3,304

$ 8,210

$ (4,044)

$ 28,965

% of Net Sales

11.6 %

4.6 %

11.6 %





8.8 %

























MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR

SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT

SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-

GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP

MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC











Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

























































































(In thousands)















































































MARCH

MARCH

DECEMBER















2024

2023

2023















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)









































ASSETS





































CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

$ 27,113

$ 24,196

$ 32,526





































ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

212,224

216,617

168,327











ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES

8,284

5,816

8,045











ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

203,940

210,801

160,282





































INVENTORIES

520,702

522,039

507,075











UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

18,007

20,626

18,240











OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

26,674

26,192

26,100





































TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

796,436

803,854

744,223





































PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

124,822

107,123

121,872











OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

102,060

74,291

100,065











GOODWILL

134,624

132,289

134,729











OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

90,000

98,389

92,308











DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

40,241

33,893

40,533











INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

24,751

42,719

24,050











OTHER ASSETS

38,627

27,462

35,267





































TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,351,561

$ 1,320,020

$ 1,293,047































































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY































































CURRENT PORTION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

$ -

$ 52,600

$ -











CURRENT PORTION OF TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT

5,030

5,014

5,029











ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

98,293

94,372

107,455











ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

47,220

42,153

38,238











ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

17,438

21,319

18,399











ACCRUED REBATES

45,191

39,657

42,278











PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS

27,326

24,268

29,561











SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

58,714

42,041

63,303





































TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

299,212

321,424

304,263





































LONG-TERM DEBT

209,872

215,487

151,182











NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY

90,667

65,319

88,974











ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

68,985

60,820

72,013











OTHER LIABILITIES

27,704

24,298

25,742





































TOTAL LIABILITIES

696,440

687,348

642,174





































TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

639,150

621,644

635,064











NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

15,971

11,028

15,809











TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

655,121

632,672

650,873





































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,351,561

$ 1,320,020

$ 1,293,047













STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC







Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





































































(In thousands)



























































THREE MONTHS ENDED











MARCH 31,











2024



2023











(Unaudited)





























CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





































NET EARNINGS $ 8,990



$ 11,957









ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH

















USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

















DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION 7,301



7,082









OTHER 3,511



4,587









CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:

















ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE (43,978)



(42,617)









INVENTORY (14,670)



6,195









ACCOUNTS PAYABLE (9,274)



4,809









PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS 1,649



1,165









SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES 3,988



(10,656)









OTHER (3,233)



(2,964)









NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (45,716)



(20,442)

















































CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





































CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (10,086)



(4,363)









OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES 15



13









NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (10,071)



(4,350)

















































CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





































NET CHANGE IN DEBT 58,692



33,478









PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK (2,235)



-









DIVIDENDS PAID (6,392)



(6,261)









OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES 315



125









NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 50,380



27,342

















































EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (6)



496









NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (5,413)



3,046









CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period 32,526



21,150









CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period $ 27,113



$ 24,196









