Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Net sales for the first quarter of 2024 were $331.4 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $328.0 million during the comparable quarter in 2023. Earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2024 were $9.9 million or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $12.7 million or $0.57 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2024 were $10.0 million or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $13.4 million or $0.61 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2023.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "Our first quarter experienced mixed results. We are pleased with our record-setting top line performance as sales increased 1% against last year's first quarter, rebounding from the sluggish sales we saw at the end of 2023. However, as expected, we continued to experience headwinds across various cost inputs, causing a drag on our profitability."

By segment, Vehicle Control sales were up 0.5% against a difficult comparison of over 4% growth last year, as customers returned to more normalized ordering patterns after a slowdown in the fourth quarter of last year.

Turning to Temperature Control, sales declined 1.1% versus the same quarter last year.  However, this is mainly due to the timing of pre-season orders which can always shift between periods. Ultimately, as a seasonal business, our annual results will be determined by the degree and duration of hot weather the country experiences, and therefore early results are not indicative of the full year.

Engineered Solutions sales increased 4.5% over last year's first quarter, setting a single quarter record for this segment, as our traction with new and existing customers continues to build.  We remain encouraged with our progress in winning new business and the overall opportunity we see in terms of long-term sales growth.    

Looking at profitability, our Adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.9% in the quarter vs. 8.8% last year. Excluding $1.1 million of start-up costs related to our new distribution center in Shawnee, KS, Adjusted EBITDA was 7.2% in the quarter. Within the combined Aftermarket segments, Adjusted EBITDA was helped by a 40 basis point gross margin improvement, but was offset by $1.0 million of higher factoring costs, as well as inflation in other SG&A expenses. Adjusted EBITDA in Engineered Solutions was down primarily due to a lower gross margin in the quarter, which was impacted by inflationary cost increases and some unfavorable changes in mix of sales. 

Our sales and profit expectations for the full year of 2024 remain unchanged. We anticipate sales growth will be flat to low single digits, and Adjusted EBITDA will be in a range of 9.0% to 9.5%.  As previously discussed, we expect to incur roughly $5 million of added costs in 2024 as compared to 2023 for our new distribution center in Shawnee, KS, related to increased rent as well as redundancy expenses as we transition away from our Edwardsville, KS distribution center.  Additionally, we anticipate approximately $25 million in capital expenditures as we outfit the new facility.  We are pleased to have successfully begun the first phase of shipping from our new DC, and are optimistic about the benefits it will bring once fully implemented. It will provide SMP with expanded capacity for future growth, mitigate risk through a multi-point distribution strategy, and improve product delivery times in certain geographies.

As part of our commitment to return value to shareholders, the Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on June 3, 2024 to stockholders of record on May 15, 2024.  Additionally, we purchased $2.6 million of common stock under our existing $30 million share repurchase authorization during the quarter.  From the end of the first quarter through April 29, 2024, we purchased an additional $3.5 million of common stock, leaving our remaining authorization under the current program at $23.9 million.

In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "As we look to the long term, we remain optimistic about both of our end markets. The fundamental trends in the aftermarket are favorable – a growing and aging car parc, a return to historical miles driven, and the high cost of new vehicles should lead to ongoing demand for parts, especially in non-discretionary categories such as ours. Our Engineered Solutions business continues to grow globally as we become known as a capable high-quality supplier, and opportunities continue to present themselves. And while near-term cost pressures persist, we are excited for 2024 and beyond, and we thank our employees that make all of this possible."

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.  This call will be web cast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q1 2024 Earnings Webcast link.  Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-267-6316 (domestic) or 203-518-9783 (international).  Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call.  For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call.  The playback number is 888-215-1535 (domestic) or 402-220-4940 (international).

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.  By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC

Consolidated Statements of Operations














(In thousands, except per share amounts)





















THREE MONTHS ENDED


MARCH 31,


2024

2023


(Unaudited)

NET SALES

$       331,403

$       328,028







COST OF SALES

241,881

236,761







GROSS PROFIT

89,522

91,267







SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

74,733

69,633

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

192

912

OTHER INCOME, NET

22

24







OPERATING INCOME

14,619

20,746







OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET

819

225







INTEREST EXPENSE

2,067

3,862







EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

13,371

17,109







PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

3,342

4,372







EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

10,029

12,737







LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(1,039)

(780)







NET EARNINGS

8,990

11,957







NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

166

39







NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)

$           8,824

$         11,918














NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP





EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$           9,863

$         12,698

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(1,039)

(780)

TOTAL

$           8,824

$         11,918














NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP





   BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$             0.45

$             0.59

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.05)

(0.04)

   NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$             0.40

$             0.55














   DILUTED EARNINGS  FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$             0.44

$             0.57

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.05)

(0.03)

   NET EARNINGS  PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$             0.39

$             0.54














WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

21,923,830

21,609,618

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,372,543

22,097,750







   (a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries





STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC


Segment Revenues and Operating Profit






















(In thousands)










THREE MONTHS ENDED





MARCH 31,





2024

2023





(Unaudited)



Revenues








Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and








Fuel Delivery)

$       116,085

$       116,083



Electrical and Safety

52,407

51,804



Wire sets and other

17,032

16,690



        Vehicle Control

185,524

184,577













AC System Components

49,960

50,798



Other Thermal Components

21,648

21,608



        Temperature Control

71,608

72,406













Commercial Vehicle

22,908

20,232



Construction / Agriculture

10,076

11,692



Light Vehicle

21,803

23,019



All Other

19,484

16,102



        Engineered Solutions

74,271

71,045













        Revenues

$       331,403

$       328,028













Gross Margin








Vehicle Control

$         58,899

31.7 %

$         58,472

31.7 %


Temperature Control

19,689

27.5 %

19,155

26.5 %


Engineered Solutions

10,934

14.7 %

13,640

19.2 %


All Other

-

-



        Gross Margin

$         89,522

27.0 %

$         91,267

27.8 %












Selling, General & Administrative








Vehicle Control

$         43,258

23.3 %

$         40,836

22.1 %


Temperature Control

17,600

24.6 %

16,528

22.8 %


Engineered Solutions

8,691

11.7 %

7,909

11.1 %


All Other

5,184

4,360



        Selling, General & Administrative

$         74,733

22.6 %

$         69,633

21.2 %












Operating Income








Vehicle Control

$         15,641

8.4 %

$         17,636

9.6 %


Temperature Control

2,089

2.9 %

2,627

3.6 %


Engineered Solutions

2,243

3.0 %

5,731

8.1 %


All Other

(5,184)

(4,360)



        Subtotal

$         14,789

4.5 %

$         21,634

6.6 %


Restructuring & Integration

(192)

-0.1 %

(912)

-0.3 %


Other Income, Net

22

0.0 %

24

0.0 %


        Operating Income

$         14,619

4.4 %

$         20,746

6.3 %












STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures












































(In thousands, except per share amounts)











THREE MONTHS ENDED







MARCH 31,







2024

2023







(Unaudited)





EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP




















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$            9,863

$           12,698
















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

192

912





INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(50)

(237)





NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$          10,005

$           13,373



























DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP




















GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$              0.44

$              0.57
















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

0.01

0.04





INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

-

-
















NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$              0.45

$              0.61



























OPERATING INCOME




















GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          14,619

$           20,746
















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

192

912





OTHER INCOME, NET

(22)

(24)

LAST TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

YEAR ENDED






MARCH 31,

DECEMBER 31,

NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          14,789

$           21,634

2024

2023

2023






(Unaudited)

EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS




















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$          13,371

$           17,109

$           77,978

$           87,882

$            81,716











DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

7,301

7,082

29,241

28,428

29,022

INTEREST EXPENSE

2,067

3,862

11,492

13,674

13,287

     EBITDA

22,739

28,053

118,711

129,984

124,025











RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

192

912

1,922

2,762

2,642

CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE

-

-

-

7,002

-

    SPECIAL ITEMS

192

912

1,922

9,764

2,642











EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$          22,931

$           28,965

$         120,633

$         139,748

$          126,667






















MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP,
AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS
BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS.  SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN
UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED
ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments








































































(In thousands)

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024


Vehicle Control

Temperature
Control

Engineered
Solutions

All Other

Consolidated


(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME






















GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          15,540

$            2,031

0

$            2,232

0

$           (5,184)

$           14,619












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

101

58

33

-

192

OTHER INCOME, NET

-

-

(22)

-

(22)












NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          15,641

$            2,089

$            2,243

$           (5,184)

$           14,789












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS






















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$          14,315

$            1,888

$            2,346

$           (5,178)

$           13,371












DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

3,525

898

2,469

409

7,301

INTEREST EXPENSE

1,427

531

664

(555)

2,067

     EBITDA

19,267

3,317

5,479

(5,324)

22,739












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

101

58

0

33

0

-

192

    SPECIAL ITEMS

101

58

33

-

192












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$          19,368

$            3,375

$            5,512

$           (5,324)

$           22,931

% of Net Sales

10.4 %

4.7 %

7.4 %


6.9 %












(In thousands)

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023


Vehicle Control

Temperature
Control

Engineered
Solutions

All Other

Consolidated


(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME






















GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          17,375

$            2,084

$            5,647

$           (4,360)

$           20,746












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

285

543

84

-

912

OTHER INCOME, NET

(24)

-

-

-

(24)












NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          17,636

$            2,627

$            5,731

$           (4,360)

$           21,634












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS






















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$          15,057

$            1,105

$            5,286

$           (4,339)

$           17,109












DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

3,412

763

2,481

426

7,082

INTEREST EXPENSE

2,741

893

359

(131)

3,862

     EBITDA

21,210

2,761

8,126

(4,044)

28,053












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

285

543

84

-

912

    SPECIAL ITEMS

285

543

84

-

912












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$          21,495

$            3,304

$            8,210

$           (4,044)

$           28,965

% of Net Sales

11.6 %

4.6 %

11.6 %


8.8 %












MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR
SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS.  SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT
SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-
GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP
MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets












































(In thousands)







































MARCH

MARCH

DECEMBER







2024

2023

2023







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)




















ASSETS


















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

$         27,113

$         24,196

$         32,526


















ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

212,224

216,617

168,327





ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES

8,284

5,816

8,045





ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

203,940

210,801

160,282


















INVENTORIES

520,702

522,039

507,075





UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

18,007

20,626

18,240





OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

26,674

26,192

26,100


















TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

796,436

803,854

744,223


















PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

124,822

107,123

121,872





OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

102,060

74,291

100,065





GOODWILL

134,624

132,289

134,729





OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

90,000

98,389

92,308





DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

40,241

33,893

40,533





INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

24,751

42,719

24,050





OTHER ASSETS

38,627

27,462

35,267


















TOTAL ASSETS

$     1,351,561

$     1,320,020

$     1,293,047































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY































CURRENT PORTION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

$                  -

$         52,600

$                  -





CURRENT PORTION OF TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT

5,030

5,014

5,029





ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

98,293

94,372

107,455





ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

47,220

42,153

38,238





ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

17,438

21,319

18,399





ACCRUED REBATES

45,191

39,657

42,278





PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS

27,326

24,268

29,561





SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

58,714

42,041

63,303


















TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

299,212

321,424

304,263


















LONG-TERM DEBT

209,872

215,487

151,182





NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY

90,667

65,319

88,974





ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

68,985

60,820

72,013





OTHER LIABILITIES

27,704

24,298

25,742


















 TOTAL LIABILITIES

696,440

687,348

642,174


















TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

639,150

621,644

635,064





NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

15,971

11,028

15,809





 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

655,121

632,672

650,873


















 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$     1,351,561

$     1,320,020

$     1,293,047





STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows


































(In thousands)





























THREE MONTHS ENDED





MARCH 31,





2024

2023





(Unaudited)














CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES


















NET EARNINGS

$         8,990

$       11,957




ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH








USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES:








DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

7,301

7,082




OTHER

3,511

4,587




CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:








ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

(43,978)

(42,617)




INVENTORY

(14,670)

6,195




ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

(9,274)

4,809




PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

1,649

1,165




SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

3,988

(10,656)




OTHER

(3,233)

(2,964)




NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(45,716)

(20,442)
























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES


















CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

(10,086)

(4,363)




OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES

15

13




NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(10,071)

(4,350)
























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES


















NET CHANGE IN DEBT

58,692

33,478




PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK

(2,235)

-




DIVIDENDS PAID

(6,392)

(6,261)




OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES

315

125




NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

50,380

27,342
























EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

(6)

496




NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(5,413)

3,046




CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period

32,526

21,150




CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period

$       27,113

$       24,196



