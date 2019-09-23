Smurfit Kappa North America becomes EarthX Planet Partner

Both organizations have found shared values in their initiatives that are focused on inspiring people and companies worldwide to take action towards a more sustainable future. The first activation the two organizations worked on together was World Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 21.

In 2018, Smurfit Kappa, a global paper based packaging company, launched its Better Planet Packaging Initiative, which aims to create more sustainable packaging solutions and ultimately, reduce packaging waste. EarthX is an international non-profit environmental organization that has been responsible for initiatives for a better planet, such as assisting the Republic of Palau to achieve 45% renewable energy generation by 2020, and programs like Strike Out Straws and World Cleanup Day.

"One of the areas that's often cited for its waste generation is packaging, especially with the increase of e-commerce, which only magnifies the problem," said Greg Hall, CEO of Smurfit Kappa North America. "The challenge is for each one of us to minimize waste by accepting responsibility to rethink and reduce the use of non-sustainable elements. We have a unique opportunity to make a difference for a better planet, and are happy to support EarthX as we work to design packaging waste into extinction."

"We've been inspired by the work Smurfit Kappa is doing to innovate packaging sustainability – for both the industry and its customers worldwide," said Tony Keane, CEO of EarthX. "The sponsorship is a powerful example of how corporations and non-profits can work together towards greater sustainability to reduce the amount of waste that ends up in our landfills and oceans. Our environmental challenges are less overwhelming and more achievable when we tackle them together."

Earthx2020 will be held April 22 – 26, 2020 in Dallas.

ABOUT EarthX

EarthX convenes the world's largest environmental expo, conference and film festival. Founded in 2011 as Earth Day Dallas by environmentalist and businessman Trammell S. Crow, the Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization promotes environmental awareness and impact through conscious business, nonpartisan collaboration and community-driven sustainable solutions. In 2019, the event drew over 177,000 attendees, 2,000 environmental leaders, exhibitors and 400 speakers. Earthx2020 will be held April 24 – 26, 2020 in Dallas. Visit www.EarthX.org.

About Smurfit Kappa

Smurfit Kappa, a FTSE 100 company, is one of the leading providers of paper-based packaging solutions in the world, with around 45,000 employees in approximately 350 production sites across 33 countries and with revenue of €8.6 billion in 2017. We are located in 21 countries in Europe, and 12 in the Americas. We are the only large-scale pan-regional player in Latin America.

With our proactive team we relentlessly use our extensive experience and expertise, supported by our scale, to open up opportunities for our customers. We collaborate with forward-thinking customers by sharing superior product knowledge, market understanding and insights in packaging trends to ensure business success in their markets. We have an unrivalled portfolio of paper-packaging solutions, which is constantly updated with our market-leading innovations. This is enhanced through the benefits of our integration, with optimal paper design, logistics, timeliness of service, and our packaging plants sourcing most of their raw materials from our own paper mills.

Our products, which are 100% renewable and produced sustainably, improve the environmental footprint of our customers.

