SMW Manufacturing Showcases its Products and Solutions for the Construction Industry at 2023 CONEXPO-CON/AGG Trade Show

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMW Manufacturing, an Amsted Automotive Group company, is a global supplier of cold-formed components and will be among the industry leaders attending the 2023 CONEXPO-CON/AGG on March 14-18, 2023, in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The company will display many products, including Hydraulic Stems, Road Milling Tools, and Long Wall Mining Bits that it manufactures for the construction, heavy truck, automotive, and mining segments. CONEXPO-CON/AGG is the largest construction trade show in North America, with more than 1,800 exhibitors and nearly 200 education sessions related to asphalt, concrete, earthmovers, trucking, and more. SMW will be in booth #S63707, South Hall, level 1.

The fully finished Hydraulic Stem's net-formed process reduces material content by more than 80% compared to traditional manufacturing methods. Amsted Automotive's process technology is also the core of the Road Milling Tool, which is a 100% cold formed road planing/milling tool; the process enables fully formed grooves with no machining required. Amsted produces over half a million road milling tools every week.

Amsted Automotive is a net-forming specialist with a focus on cold-forming and other advanced metal-forming processes. In addition to cold forming, Amsted Automotive has powder metal and precision stampings capabilities. Amsted Automotive's facilities around the globe are home to the largest multi-station cold formers in the manufacturing world. The equipment allows Amsted Automotive to form complex components up to 6 inches in diameter and 24 inches in length.

CONEXPO was originally called Road Show and first held in 1909; the Concrete and Aggregates Show (CON/AGG) began in the 1970s. The first CONEXPO-CON/AGG was in 1996, and this event takes place every three years.

About SMW Manufacturing

SMW is a process technology leader in cold-forming products for the construction, agriculture, mining, industrial and heavy truck industries, notably high-precision components manufactured from low-carbon steel, stainless and aluminum. The company has had accelerated growth, now with five facilities in the U.S. and more than 250 employees. Products include automotive sensors, brake pistons, transmission, and safety critical components; wheel bolts, bearing spacers, and spindle nuts for heavy trucks; weld studs, mining, and construction tools for the mining and construction industries; and hydraulic ferrules and stems for industrial use.

About Amsted Automotive Group

In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive customer base with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a nimble leader in advanced metal-forming and powder metal manufacturing with electro-mechanical clutch design capabilities for electrified propulsion solutions and builds on Amsted Automotive Group's integral role in global advanced automatic transmissions designed in North America, Europe, and Asia.

